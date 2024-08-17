Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
8,116.39
6,460.87
6,949.26
6,365.63
13,496.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,116.39
6,460.87
6,949.26
6,365.63
13,496.08
Other Operating Income
-329.63
329.63
-109.6
109.6
216.95
Other Income
-30.21
406.33
521.99
968.01
217.7
Total Income
7,756.55
7,196.83
7,361.65
7,443.24
13,930.73
Total Expenditure
5,963.7
5,030.96
5,372.25
5,210.19
10,920.03
PBIDT
1,792.85
2,165.87
1,989.4
2,233.05
3,010.7
Interest
1,273.47
1,220.53
1,031.23
847.65
930.57
PBDT
519.38
945.34
958.17
1,385.4
2,080.13
Depreciation
110.35
93.39
89.75
82.99
915.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
154.69
225.78
135.45
261.01
428.94
Deferred Tax
-82.73
0
135.53
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
337.07
626.17
597.44
1,041.4
735.25
Minority Interest After NP
-36.07
36.07
-13.46
13.46
35.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
370.97
586.65
611.77
1,028.31
699.75
Extra-ordinary Items
15.84
0
-298.3
283.65
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
355.13
586.65
910.07
744.66
699.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.48
45.05
46.98
79.01
53.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
130.26
130.23
130.22
130.16
130.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
5,25,49,296
5,25,24,037
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
40.37
40.36
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
7,44,44,697
7,44,44,697
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
57.2
57.2
PBIDTM(%)
22.08
33.52
28.62
35.07
22.3
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.15
9.69
8.59
16.35
5.44
