Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
9,720.61
9,315.63
19,157.14
18,571.27
17,409.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,720.61
9,315.63
19,157.14
18,571.27
17,409.74
Other Operating Income
454.75
288.14
284.92
210
209.46
Other Income
448.03
1,297.76
272.75
266.75
250.5
Total Income
10,623.39
10,901.53
19,714.81
19,048.03
17,869.71
Total Expenditure
7,570.46
7,647.44
15,456.62
15,360.37
14,858.09
PBIDT
3,052.93
3,254.09
4,258.19
3,687.65
3,011.61
Interest
1,852.5
1,327.96
1,267.94
1,079.46
841.91
PBDT
1,200.43
1,926.13
2,990.25
2,608.18
2,169.68
Depreciation
142.76
126.69
1,238.7
1,178.92
913.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
231.8
433.03
603.4
390.36
231.53
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
825.87
1,366.41
1,148.15
1,038.9
1,024.28
Minority Interest After NP
34.4
20.25
64.26
72.15
130.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
792.89
1,346.33
1,083.89
966.75
894.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
312.22
-8.74
17.48
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
792.89
1,034.11
1,092.63
949.26
894.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
60.89
103.44
83.31
79.12
78.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
130.24
130.19
130.13
130.08
113.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
5,25,18,433
5,24,55,092
5,23,93,640
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
40.36
40.31
46.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
7,44,44,697
7,44,44,696
5,79,44,696
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
57.21
57.22
51.04
PBIDTM(%)
31.4
34.93
22.22
19.85
17.29
PBDTM(%)
12.34
20.67
15.6
14.04
12.46
PATM(%)
8.49
14.66
5.99
5.59
5.88
