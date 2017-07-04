iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1,887.05
(-1.76%)
Jul 4, 2017|03:57:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

5,466.45

8,938.04

8,020.57

9,754.5

yoy growth (%)

-38.84

11.43

-17.77

15.66

Raw materials

-3,133.61

-4,564.41

-3,811.65

-5,818.49

As % of sales

57.32

51.06

47.52

59.64

Employee costs

-450.16

-741.6

-638.69

-596.73

As % of sales

8.23

8.29

7.96

6.11

Other costs

-1,176.17

-2,617.95

-2,695.62

-2,432.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.51

29.28

33.6

24.93

Operating profit

706.51

1,014.08

874.61

906.82

OPM

12.92

11.34

10.9

9.29

Depreciation

-119.04

-189.36

-199.02

-219.18

Interest expense

-280

-263.3

-266.56

-360

Other income

139.58

171.51

371.2

209.25

Profit before tax

447.05

732.93

780.23

536.89

Taxes

-143.47

-205.24

-130.34

-113.84

Tax rate

-32.09

-28

-16.7

-21.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

303.58

527.69

649.89

423.05

Exceptional items

56.44

0

24.06

0

Net profit

360.02

527.69

673.95

423.05

yoy growth (%)

-31.77

-21.7

59.3

22.48

NPM

6.58

5.9

8.4

4.33

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.