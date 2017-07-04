Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
5,466.45
8,938.04
8,020.57
9,754.5
yoy growth (%)
-38.84
11.43
-17.77
15.66
Raw materials
-3,133.61
-4,564.41
-3,811.65
-5,818.49
As % of sales
57.32
51.06
47.52
59.64
Employee costs
-450.16
-741.6
-638.69
-596.73
As % of sales
8.23
8.29
7.96
6.11
Other costs
-1,176.17
-2,617.95
-2,695.62
-2,432.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.51
29.28
33.6
24.93
Operating profit
706.51
1,014.08
874.61
906.82
OPM
12.92
11.34
10.9
9.29
Depreciation
-119.04
-189.36
-199.02
-219.18
Interest expense
-280
-263.3
-266.56
-360
Other income
139.58
171.51
371.2
209.25
Profit before tax
447.05
732.93
780.23
536.89
Taxes
-143.47
-205.24
-130.34
-113.84
Tax rate
-32.09
-28
-16.7
-21.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
303.58
527.69
649.89
423.05
Exceptional items
56.44
0
24.06
0
Net profit
360.02
527.69
673.95
423.05
yoy growth (%)
-31.77
-21.7
59.3
22.48
NPM
6.58
5.9
8.4
4.33
