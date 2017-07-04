iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Key Ratios

1,887.05
(-1.76%)
Jul 4, 2017|03:57:57 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.77

2.41

1.57

16.71

Op profit growth

13.39

17.67

21.27

28.16

EBIT growth

17.39

23.44

16.54

31.36

Net profit growth

33.22

23.85

7.93

18.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.46

20.35

17.71

14.83

EBIT margin

20.78

15.44

12.81

11.16

Net profit margin

8.15

5.33

4.41

4.15

RoCE

10.27

11.12

10.57

11.28

RoNW

3.44

2.94

2.77

3.13

RoA

1

0.96

0.91

1.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

152.87

110.27

91.96

94.37

Dividend per share

5

7

7

6.5

Cash EPS

12.2

-22.07

-35.82

-19.68

Book value per share

1,116.14

989.04

860.14

780.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.39

7.25

5.72

4.99

P/CEPS

67.59

-36.24

-14.69

-23.93

P/B

0.73

0.8

0.61

0.6

EV/EBIDTA

7.09

8.01

6.91

7.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

5.7

10.39

10.21

12.05

Tax payout

-35

-35.65

-31.15

-22.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.8

34.69

42.3

39.94

Inventory days

25.6

25.82

23.66

22.76

Creditor days

-63.62

-60.1

-59.67

-49.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.07

-2.33

-2.13

-2.15

Net debt / equity

2.44

1.93

1.77

1.89

Net debt / op. profit

5.81

4.6

4.32

4.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.6

-20.95

-18.46

-26.04

Employee costs

-8.04

-9.1

-15.04

-13.41

Other costs

-51.89

-49.58

-48.77

-45.7

