|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.77
2.41
1.57
16.71
Op profit growth
13.39
17.67
21.27
28.16
EBIT growth
17.39
23.44
16.54
31.36
Net profit growth
33.22
23.85
7.93
18.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.46
20.35
17.71
14.83
EBIT margin
20.78
15.44
12.81
11.16
Net profit margin
8.15
5.33
4.41
4.15
RoCE
10.27
11.12
10.57
11.28
RoNW
3.44
2.94
2.77
3.13
RoA
1
0.96
0.91
1.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
152.87
110.27
91.96
94.37
Dividend per share
5
7
7
6.5
Cash EPS
12.2
-22.07
-35.82
-19.68
Book value per share
1,116.14
989.04
860.14
780.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.39
7.25
5.72
4.99
P/CEPS
67.59
-36.24
-14.69
-23.93
P/B
0.73
0.8
0.61
0.6
EV/EBIDTA
7.09
8.01
6.91
7.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.7
10.39
10.21
12.05
Tax payout
-35
-35.65
-31.15
-22.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.8
34.69
42.3
39.94
Inventory days
25.6
25.82
23.66
22.76
Creditor days
-63.62
-60.1
-59.67
-49.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.07
-2.33
-2.13
-2.15
Net debt / equity
2.44
1.93
1.77
1.89
Net debt / op. profit
5.81
4.6
4.32
4.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.6
-20.95
-18.46
-26.04
Employee costs
-8.04
-9.1
-15.04
-13.41
Other costs
-51.89
-49.58
-48.77
-45.7
