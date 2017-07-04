Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
130.22
130.14
130.08
343.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0.1
0.1
Reserves
8,429
8,388.85
7,977.56
6,509.69
Net Worth
8,559.22
8,518.99
8,107.74
6,853.62
Minority Interest
Debt
3,904.49
3,688.24
3,753.37
3,983.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
220.73
163.46
136.36
226.21
Total Liabilities
12,684.44
12,370.69
11,997.47
11,062.97
Fixed Assets
1,577.23
1,867.58
1,848.27
2,177.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,472.34
8,724.99
7,967.99
6,134.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
47.95
57.08
48.47
70.88
Networking Capital
1,478.83
1,675.99
2,093.61
2,624.69
Inventories
680.02
1,247.22
1,103.72
1,393.28
Inventory Days
45.4
50.93
50.22
52.13
Sundry Debtors
1,435.18
2,153.17
2,045.7
2,807.26
Debtor Days
95.82
87.92
93.09
105.04
Other Current Assets
445.36
596.81
986.55
647.22
Sundry Creditors
-676.56
-1,717.67
-1,542.68
-1,547.55
Creditor Days
45.17
70.14
70.2
57.9
Other Current Liabilities
-405.17
-603.54
-499.68
-675.52
Cash
108.09
45.05
39.13
55.52
Total Assets
12,684.44
12,370.69
11,997.47
11,062.97
