SectorTextiles
Open₹280
Prev. Close₹270.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹388.44
Day's High₹280
Day's Low₹240
52 Week's High₹295.4
52 Week's Low₹167.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)370.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.39
0.3
0.26
Preference Capital
0
0.01
0.05
Reserves
32.19
10.07
3.19
Net Worth
32.58
10.38
3.5
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,681.2
|472.65
|1,82,376.59
|-174.44
|0.37
|10,431.76
|808.41
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
540.55
|19.78
|15,628.45
|169.95
|0.93
|2,451.91
|339.86
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
22.98
|28.7
|11,700.31
|42.26
|1.57
|1,565.8
|7.68
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
115.8
|35.09
|11,106.99
|-10.29
|0.15
|1,961.44
|42.2
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
346.55
|0
|10,884.79
|2.22
|0.03
|60.17
|146.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit R Dalmia
Whole-time Director
SUSMITA AMIT DALMIA
Whole-time Director
Ruman Kailash Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Tejpal Singh
Independent Director
Himanshi Tiwari
Independent Director
SAAHIL PRAKASH DUGAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Dinesh Chandak
Virwani Indl Estate,
Shop No.A-101 Goregaon East,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: +91 77389 88671
Website: http://www.edipl.in
Email: cs@edipl.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
