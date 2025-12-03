iifl-logo

Encompass Design India Ltd Share Price Live

261.05
(-3.51%)
Mar 10, 2026

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open280
  • Day's High280
  • 52 Wk High295.4
  • Prev. Close270.55
  • Day's Low240
  • 52 Wk Low 167.35
  • Turnover (lac)388.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)370.26
  • Div. Yield0
Encompass Design India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹280

Prev. Close

₹270.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹388.44

Day's High

₹280

Day's Low

₹240

52 Week's High

₹295.4

52 Week's Low

₹167.35

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

370.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Encompass Design India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Encompass Design India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Encompass Design India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Mar, 2026
Dec-2025Nov-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.94%

Non-Promoter- 12.57%

Institutions: 12.57%

Non-Institutions: 28.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Encompass Design India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.39

0.3

0.26

Preference Capital

0

0.01

0.05

Reserves

32.19

10.07

3.19

Net Worth

32.58

10.38

3.5

Minority Interest

Encompass Design India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,681.2

472.651,82,376.59-174.440.3710,431.76808.41

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

540.55

19.7815,628.45169.950.932,451.91339.86

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

22.98

28.711,700.3142.261.571,565.87.68

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

115.8

35.0911,106.99-10.290.151,961.4442.2

Swan Corp Ltd

SWANCORP

346.55

010,884.792.220.0360.17146.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Encompass Design India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit R Dalmia

Whole-time Director

SUSMITA AMIT DALMIA

Whole-time Director

Ruman Kailash Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Tejpal Singh

Independent Director

Himanshi Tiwari

Independent Director

SAAHIL PRAKASH DUGAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Dinesh Chandak

Registered Office

Virwani Indl Estate,

Shop No.A-101 Goregaon East,

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: +91 77389 88671

Website: http://www.edipl.in

Email: cs@edipl.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Encompass Design India Limited was originally incorporated as Encompass Design India Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 09, 2010 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.
Reports by Encompass Design India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Encompass Design India Ltd share price today?

The Encompass Design India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹261.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Encompass Design India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Encompass Design India Ltd is ₹370.26 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Encompass Design India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Encompass Design India Ltd is 0 and 5.27 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Encompass Design India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Encompass Design India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Encompass Design India Ltd is ₹167.35 and ₹295.4 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Encompass Design India Ltd?

Encompass Design India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 40.07% and 1 Month at 14.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Encompass Design India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Encompass Design India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.94 %
Institutions - 12.57 %
Public - 28.49 %

