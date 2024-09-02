INDPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

ENCOMPASS DESIGN INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Encompass Design India Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its financial performance for the year ended on that.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

4. Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act; for safeguarding the assets of the Company; for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perfonn audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. Reporting on internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) under this clause is not applicable since turnover of the company does not exceed Rs.50 crores or borrowings do not exceed Rs.25 crores as per latest audited balance sheet.

B. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: The company being a private limited, the provision of section 197 read with schedule 5 to the act are not applicable to the company and hence reporting under section 197(16) is not required.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which may impact its financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (h) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

v. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our course of audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with during our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

D. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

For V.K. Beswal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 101083W

CA Kunal V. Beswal

Partner

Membership No. 131054

UDIN: 24131054BKCDHV5439

Place: Mumbai

Date: 02.09.2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure, I referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

1. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

b. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets.

c. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets Pursuant to the program, certain Property. Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d. There are no immovable properties in name of the company during the course of our audit. Hence comments under this clause are not applicable.

e. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

f. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31st 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

2. In respect of Inventories:

As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted during the year at reasonable intervals by the management.

In our opinion, and as informed by the management there is no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has maintained proper records of inventories.

The coverage and procedures adopted by the management for the verification of the inventory is found to be appropriate.

The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions based on security of current assets. Hence no comments under this clause are called for.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, during the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, investments, guarantees and security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans, investments, guarantees and securities provided by it, to the extent applicable to the Company.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public.

6. As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost records under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the activities of the company.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to record of the Company produced before us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees" state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods & service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the records of the company there are no dues of Income-Tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, goods & service tax, customs duty, excise duty/cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute:

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company.

a. The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not availed any term loans during the period covered under the audit.

d. The Company has not utilized any funds on short term basis for any long-term purposes.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture or associates and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

f. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture or associates and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

10. Please Note the Following

a. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of equity shares in form of rights issue hence this clause is not appliable.

11. Please Note the Following

a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to information and explanations given to us, the company have not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), neither any reported to auditor for consideration.

12. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi company. Hence, in our opinion the clause does not apply to the company.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The turnover of the Company does not exceed Rs.200 crores nor does it have outstanding loans of Rs.100 crores from any banks or financial institutions hence, in our opinion the clause does not apply to the Company.

15. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him and no provisions of section 192 have been contravened.

16. Please Note the Following

a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence this clause is not applicable and no comments under this clause are called for.

b. In our opinion, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

c. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The provision for contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) u/s 135 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For V.K. Beswal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 101083-W

CA Kunal V Beswal

Partner

Membership No. 131054

UDIN No.: 24131054BKCDHV5W39

Place: Mumbai

Date:02.09.2024.