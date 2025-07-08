iifl-logo
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.8
(14.29%)
Sep 4, 2017|03:20:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High0
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.7
  • Day's Low0
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E1.17
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value3.38
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.38

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.29

P/E

1.17

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:08 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.06

2.06

2.06

2.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.29

42.58

49.6

38.15

Net Worth

39.35

44.64

51.66

40.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.66

39.46

0

0.15

yoy growth (%)

18.25

0

-100

-59.35

Raw materials

-28.09

-27.63

0

-0.14

As % of sales

60.2

70.03

0

92.88

Employee costs

-1.52

-0.81

-3.15

-3.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.87

-5.24

-7.76

-8.74

Depreciation

-1.55

-2.51

-2.69

-2.96

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.73

82.15

-4.83

-31.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.25

0

-100

-59.35

Op profit growth

417.41

-131.83

-27.03

-32.02

EBIT growth

-687.33

-83.99

-20.91

-26.86

Net profit growth

-119.04

-73.15

180.33

-13.09

No Record Found

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amit Spinning Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jitendrakumar Goutamchand Chopra

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Chaganlal Chaudhari

Independent Director

DHRUV JAIN

Independent Director

Manoj Sethia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhakti Dnyaneshwar Kapratwar

Non Executive Director

Madhubala D. Choudhari

Non Executive Director

Arunkumar Manakchand Lalwani

Registered Office

Gat No 47 & 48 Sangwade,

Kolhapur Hupari Road,

Maharashtra - 416202

Tel: -

Website: http://www.amitspinningindustries.com

Email: secreterial.amitspinning@gmail.com

Registrar Office

B-25/1 First Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638

Website: -

Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com

Summary

Amit Spinning Industries is promoted by K K Sheth and Arunoday Mills. The promoters belong to the Keshavlal Talakchand group, one of the leading exporters of textiles. The group also has a domestic ma...
Reports by Amit Spinning Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Amit Spinning Industries Ltd share price today?

The Amit Spinning Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd is ₹3.29 Cr. as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd is 1.17 and 0.19 as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amit Spinning Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the CAGR of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd?

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.31%, 3 Years at -22.43%, 1 Year at -26.32%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -30.00% and 1 Month at -12.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amit Spinning Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

