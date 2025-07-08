Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.38
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.29
P/E1.17
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.06
2.06
2.06
2.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.29
42.58
49.6
38.15
Net Worth
39.35
44.64
51.66
40.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.66
39.46
0
0.15
yoy growth (%)
18.25
0
-100
-59.35
Raw materials
-28.09
-27.63
0
-0.14
As % of sales
60.2
70.03
0
92.88
Employee costs
-1.52
-0.81
-3.15
-3.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.87
-5.24
-7.76
-8.74
Depreciation
-1.55
-2.51
-2.69
-2.96
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.73
82.15
-4.83
-31.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.25
0
-100
-59.35
Op profit growth
417.41
-131.83
-27.03
-32.02
EBIT growth
-687.33
-83.99
-20.91
-26.86
Net profit growth
-119.04
-73.15
180.33
-13.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jitendrakumar Goutamchand Chopra
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Chaganlal Chaudhari
Independent Director
DHRUV JAIN
Independent Director
Manoj Sethia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhakti Dnyaneshwar Kapratwar
Non Executive Director
Madhubala D. Choudhari
Non Executive Director
Arunkumar Manakchand Lalwani
Gat No 47 & 48 Sangwade,
Kolhapur Hupari Road,
Maharashtra - 416202
Tel: -
Website: http://www.amitspinningindustries.com
Email: secreterial.amitspinning@gmail.com
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
Amit Spinning Industries is promoted by K K Sheth and Arunoday Mills. The promoters belong to the Keshavlal Talakchand group, one of the leading exporters of textiles. The group also has a domestic ma...
