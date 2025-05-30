|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year Ended on March 31 2025 Audited Financial Results as on 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2025
|17 May 2025
|We are submitting herewith outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of CFO, Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor. You are requested to take the same on record.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|5 Feb 2025
|AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2025
|16 Jan 2025
|AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Purchase of Fabric Business from Mahaalaxmi Texpro Limited ( Related Party) 2. Sale / resale of machinery equipments their parts tools that are not useful to us out of the abovementioned Fabric business to outside party/ies. 3. Day date time and place of ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting and approve notice for the same. 4. Any other business with the permission of chairman. We are submitting herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 22.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. We are submitting unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 3. Appointment of Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 4. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 5. Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. We wish to inform the exchanges that Board at its Meeting held today 1. Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Reappointed M/s Thigale Utturkar and Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25 3. Reappointed M/s. Shrenik Nagaonkar & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 4. Reappointed M/s Nilesh Ashok Chalke, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 5. Approved Directors Report on financial statements for the financial year 2023-24. Detailed disclosure is attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
