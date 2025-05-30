Board Meeting 30 May 2025 21 May 2025

Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year Ended on March 31 2025 Audited Financial Results as on 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 17 May 2025 17 May 2025

We are submitting herewith outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of CFO, Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor. You are requested to take the same on record.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2025 16 Jan 2025

AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Purchase of Fabric Business from Mahaalaxmi Texpro Limited ( Related Party) 2. Sale / resale of machinery equipments their parts tools that are not useful to us out of the abovementioned Fabric business to outside party/ies. 3. Day date time and place of ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting and approve notice for the same. 4. Any other business with the permission of chairman. We are submitting herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 22.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. We are submitting unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024