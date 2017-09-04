Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.66
39.46
0
0.15
yoy growth (%)
18.25
0
-100
-59.35
Raw materials
-28.09
-27.63
0
-0.14
As % of sales
60.2
70.03
0
92.88
Employee costs
-1.52
-0.81
-3.15
-3.85
As % of sales
3.26
2.07
0
2,430.61
Other costs
-10.11
-9.66
-1.05
-1.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.67
24.48
0
1,218.02
Operating profit
6.93
1.34
-4.21
-5.77
OPM
14.86
3.39
0
-3,641.52
Depreciation
-1.55
-2.51
-2.69
-2.96
Interest expense
-4.61
-4.13
-0.86
-0.01
Other income
1.1
0.07
0
0
Profit before tax
1.87
-5.24
-7.76
-8.74
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.87
-5.24
-7.76
-8.74
Exceptional items
0
-4.59
-28.85
-4.31
Net profit
1.87
-9.83
-36.62
-13.06
yoy growth (%)
-119.04
-73.15
180.33
-13.09
NPM
4.01
-24.91
0
-8,244.38
