Amit Spinning Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.87
-5.24
-7.76
-8.74
Depreciation
-1.55
-2.51
-2.69
-2.96
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.73
82.15
-4.83
-31.54
Other operating items
Operating
5.05
74.38
-15.3
-43.25
Capital expenditure
-5.4
-12.99
-3.23
0
Free cash flow
-0.34
61.39
-18.53
-43.25
Equity raised
30.63
-119.61
-211.41
-185.12
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
54.84
48.92
64.28
63.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
85.12
-9.29
-165.67
-164.52
