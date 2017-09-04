Dear Members,

Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 32nd Annual Report together with Audited Statements of Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS:

The summarized financial results for the year ended March 2024 as compared to the previous year are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 9570.46 7812.03 Other Income 99.15 24.46 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 180.90 (115.43) Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment, Finance Costs 665.02 572.62 Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense (484.12) (688.05) Add/(less): Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 Profit /loss before Tax Expense (484.12) (688.05) Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 0.00 0.00 Profit /loss for the year (484.12) (688.05)

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

After obtaining physical possession of the factory the Management carried out repairs and maintenance activities and started trial production in May 2019.

Commercial Production was started from October 2019. During the year under review, the turnover of the Company was Rs. 9570.46 Lakhs as against Rs. 7812.03 Lakhs in previous year. Company has incurred loss of Rs. 484.12 Lakhs as against loss of Rs. 688.05 Lakhs in previous year. Further Management is actively involved in trying to utilize the idle capacities available with the Company and reduction of raw material cost.

The cost of materials consumed by the company increased significantly to 7,505.03 lakhs from 5,886.54 lakhs in the previous fiscal year. This rise in costs is reflective of the broader trend in the industry, where mills are grappling with high cotton prices, which constitute the major input cost.

Additionally, energy costs, another significant expense in the spinning industry, have also seen upward pressure due to increased charges from MSEDCL.

AMOUNT, IF ANY, WHICH THE BOARD PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES No amount is proposed to be transferred to any reserve. DIVIDEND: In view of the accumulated losses no dividend is recommended for the year. MAJOR EVENTS OCCURRED DURING THE YEAR (i) SEGMENT-WISE POSITION OF BUSINESS AND ITS OPERATIONS The Company operates in one segment only i.e. Textile (ii) CHANGE IN STATUS OF THE COMPANY There has not been change in status of the company. (iii) CHANGE IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR There is no change in financial year (iv) CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAMMES At present Company do not expect to invest or incur big capital expenditures (v) DETAILS AND STATUS OF ACQUISITION, MERGER, EXPANSION NIL (vi) MODERNIZATION AND DIVERSIFICATION

Management has carried out huge repairs and maintenance post acquisition in past several years. Meager modernization activities have been carried out in 2023-24. No Diversification has been done by the company in 2023-24

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in nature of business.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY, HAVING OCCURRED SINCE THE END OF THE YEAR AND TILL THE DATE OF THE REPORT

Increase in cotton prices is major concern for the business of company. Except this there have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the company which have occurred during the year and between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Companys Authorized Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 stands at Rs. 25,00,00,000/- and issued & paid up capital as on 31st March, 2024 stands at Rs. 2,05,84,835/- divided into 41,16,967 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each. During the year, under review, the Company has not issued any share(s). Further the Company has not issued any share with differential Voting Rights/Sweat Equity shares/under Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) earlier and during the year.

NCLT by its order dt. 31-07-2018 approved Reduction of Face Value of Shares to Re. 0.50 per Share from Re. 5 Per Share and further consolidation of face value of shares to Re. 5 per share. Post consolidation paid up equity shares will reduce from 4,11,69,667 shares of Rs. 5/- each to 41,16,967 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each. It also involves extinguishment of shares of previous Promoters and top 10 shareholders. However, compliance / corporate actions of the same with CDSL, NSDL and Stock Exchanges were pending at the end of the March 2024. Companys application with BSE and NSE is pending for approval. Company expects it to get its approval in near future

The Company has no scheme of provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees. Hence the details under rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 are not required to be disclosed

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the year under review company was not required to transfer any amount as well as any shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

LOANS, GUARANTEE & INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not advanced any loans or provided guarantees or made investments during the year under review covered under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, or under Chapter V of the Act.

LISTING OF SHARES

Presently Companys shares are listed and traded at the BSE Limited, Mumbai (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India, Mumbai (NSE). The Listing fees for the year 2023-24 has been paid.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Following changes happened during the financial year 2023-24

Sr. No. Name Designation Authority Date Nature of Change 1 Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari Additional Director Board of Directors 29/03/2024 Appointment 2 Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi Additional Director Board of Directors 29/03/2024 Appointment 3 Ms. Bhakti Dnyaneshwar Kapratwar Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Board of Directors 22/06/2023 Appointment 4 Mrs. S harmiladevi Jitendrakumar Chopra Director Not Applicable 11/03/2024 Resignation 5 Mr. Pruthveesh Ravi Shetti Independent Director Not Applicable 29/03/2024 Resignation 6 Mr. Manoj Sethia Director Members 29/09/2024 Regularized as a Director

Mr. Pruthveesh Ravi Shetti (DIN: 08817217) Independent Director of the Company has vide his resignation letter dated 29-03-2024 resigned from the Board of the Company with immediate effect, on account of personal reason and other professional commitments. We further confirm that there is no other material reason for resignation of Mr. Pruthveesh Ravi Shetti other than those provided above.

Mrs. Sharmiladevi Jitendrakumar Chopra (DIN: 08196831), vide her letter dated March 11, 2024 has resigned as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect due to personal and unavoidable circumstances. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mrs. Sharmiladevi Jitendrakumar Chopra that there is no material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned above.

Mr. Jitendrakumar Goutamchand Chopra (DIN: 08196887) who retires from office by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment. You are requested to reappointment him as a Director of the Company

Further Mr. Deepak Chaganlal Choudhari (DIN: 03175105) and Mr. Jitendrakumar Goutamchand Chopra (DIN: 08196887) were appointed as a Managing Director of the Company for the period of 3 years w.e.f. August 13, 2021. You are requested to further reappoint them as a Managing Director of the company for the period of 3 years w.e.f. August 13, 2024 to August 12, 2027.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto are disclosed in Form No.AOC-2 as Annexure 1.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of Independence and have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. Further they also had confirm that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and that they are independent of the management.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

Remuneration Policy

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration in pursuant to Section 178 of Companies act 2013 and Regulation 19 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The remuneration given is as per the remuneration policy framed.

Criteria for Determining the Qualifications for appointment of Directors (including Independent Directors)

i. Persons of eminence, standing and knowledge with significant achievements in business, professions and/or public service; ii. Their technical, financial, HR, Legal, or business literacy/skills i.e. knowledge about textile business; iii. Their administrative experience; iv. Other appropriate qualification/experience to meet the objectives of the Company; v. As per the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Rules made thereunder and as per provisions of SEBI( LODR) Regulations.2015 . The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall have discretion to consider and fix any other criteria or norms for selection of the most suitable candidate/s. Positive attributes of Directors (including Independent Directors): a. Directors are to demonstrate integrity, credibility, trustworthiness, ability to handle conflict constructively and the willingness to address issues proactively; b. Actively update their knowledge and skills with the latest developments in the infrastructure industry, market conditions and applicable legal provisions; c. Willingness to devote sufficient time and attention to the Companys business and discharge their responsibilities. d. To assist in bringing independent judgment to bear on the Boards deliberations especially on issues of strategy, performance, risk management, resources, key appointments and standards of conduct; e. Ability to develop a good working relationship with other Board members and contribute to the Boards working relationship with the senior management of the Company;

f. To act within their authority, assist in protecting the legitimate interests of the Company, its shareholders and employees; g. Independent Directors to meet the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made there under and as per provisions of SEBI( LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time.

Independence Review Procedures

- Annual Review

The directors independence for the independent director will be determined by the Board on an annual basis upon the declaration made by such Director as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules thereon and as per provisions of SEBI( LODR) Regulations.2015

- Individual Directors Independence Determinations

If a director nominee is considered for appointment to the Board between Annual General Meetings, a determination of independence, upon the recommendation of the Committee, shall be made by the Board prior to such appointment.

All determinations of independence shall be made on a case-by-case basis for each director after consideration of all the relevant facts and circumstances and the standards set forth herein. The Board reserves the right to determine that any director is not independent even if he or she satisfies the criteria set forth by the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules thereon and as per provisions of SEBI( LODR) Regulations.2015

- Notice of Change of Independent Status

Each director has an affirmative obligation to inform the Board of any change in circumstances that may put his or her independence at issue.

a. Criteria for appointment of KMP/Senior Management

i. To possess the required qualifications, experience, skills & expertise to effectively discharge their duties and responsibilities; ii. To practice and encourage professionalism and transparent working environment;

iii. To build teams and carry the team members along for achieving the goals/objectives and corporate mission;

iv. To adhere strictly to code of conduct

b. Term

The Term of the Directors including Managing / Whole time Director / Independent Director shall be governed as per the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder and the Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time. Whereas the term of the KMP (other than the Managing / Whole time Director) and Senior Management shall be governed by the prevailing HR policies of the Company.

c. Evaluation

The Committee shall carry out evaluation of performance of every Director. The Committee shall identify evaluation criteria which will evaluate Directors based on knowledge to perform the role, time and level of participation, performance of duties, level of oversight, professional conduct and independence. The appointment / re-appointment /continuation of Directors on the Board shall be subject to the outcome of the yearly evaluation process.

d. Removal

Due to reasons for any disqualification mentioned in the Act or under any other applicable Act, Rules and Regulations thereunder and /or for any disciplinary reasons and subject to such applicable Acts, Rules and Regulations and the Companys prevailing HR policies, the Committee may recommend to the Board with reasons recorded in writing, removal of a Director, KMP or Senior Management.

e. Remuneration of Managing / Whole-time Director, KMP and Senior Management

The remuneration / compensation / commission, etc., as the case may be, to the Managing / Wholetime Director will be governed by the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Rules and Regulations and will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval. The remuneration / compensation / commission, etc., as the case may be, shall be subject to the prior / post approval of the shareholders of the Company and Central Government, wherever required. Further, the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company is authorized to decide the remuneration of KMP (other than Managing / Wholetime Director) and Senior Management based on the standard market practice and prevailing HR policies of the Company.

f. Remuneration to Non-executive Directors (Including independent Director)

The remuneration / compensation / commission, etc., as the case may be, to the Managing / Wholetime Director will be governed by the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Rules and Regulations and will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, also performance of the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Company.

For evaluating the Board as a whole, views were sought from the Directors on various aspects of the Boards functioning such as degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, Board Structure and composition, establishment, delineation of responsibilities to various committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, Board culture and dynamics, quality of relationship between the Board and the management.

Similarly, views from the Directors were also sought on performance of individual Directors covering various aspects such as attendance and contribution at the Board/Committee Meetings and guidance/support to the management outside Board/Committee Meetings. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on key aspects of his role, including setting the strategic agenda of the Board, encouraging active engagement by all Board members and promoting effective relationships and open communication, communicating effectively with all stakeholders and motivating and providing guidance to the Executive Director.

Areas on which the Committees of the Board were assessed included degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy o f Committee composition, e ffectiveness of meetings, Committee dynamics and quality of relationship of the Committee with the Board and the Management.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee also reviewed the performance of the Board, its Committees and of individual Directors.

The Chairman of the Board provided feedback to the Directors, as appropriate. Significant highlights, learning with respect to the evaluation, were discussed at the Board Meeting.

A MATRIX SETTING OUT THE SKILLS / EXPERTISE / COMPETENCE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS AS UNDER

Name of the Category Skills, Expertise, Competence of the Director Director Technical Financial Administrative / HR Legal Mr. Deepak Choudhari Chairman, Promoter Executive Director Mr. Jitendrakumar chopra Promoter, Executive Director Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari Promoter, Non- Executive Director Mr. Manoj Sethia Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Dhruv Jain Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. S iddharth P Bhirdi Non-Executive Independent Director

Number of Meetings of the Board

During the year under review, board met 9 times i.e. on 30-05-2023, 22-06-2023, 14-08-2023, 04-09-2023, 07-09-2023, 10-11-2023, 10-02-2024, 14-02-2024 and 29-03-2024. Details of attendance of Directors are as below

Name of the Director Number of Board Meetings held Number of Board Meetings attended Mr. Deepak Choudhari 9 9 Mr. Jitendrakumar chopra 9 9 Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari (Appointed w.e.f. March 29, 2024) 0 0 Mr. Manoj Sethia 9 9 Mr. Dhruv Jain 9 9 Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi (Appointed w.e.f. March 29, 2024) 0 0 Mrs. Sharmiladevi Chopra (Resigned w.e.f. March 11, 2024) 8 8 Mr. Pruthveesh Ravi Shetti (Resigned w.e.f. March 29, 2024) 9 9

BOARD COMMITTEES

A. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee consisted of three Non-Executive Independent Directors and one Executive Director, namely

Mr. Dhruv Jain - Chairman (Independent Director)

Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi Member (Independent Director) (Appointed w.e.f. 29-03-2024) Mr. Manoj Sethia Member (Independent Director) Mr. Deepak Choudhari Member (Managing Director) Mr. Pruthveesh Ravi Shetti Member (Independent Director) (Resigned w.e.f. 29-03-2024)

The members have the requisite accounting and related financial management expertise. Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors are invited to the meetings of Audit Committee for presenting their periodical reports.

The terms of reference / powers of the Audit Committee include the following: Oversight of the companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process; Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties; Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments; Valuation of undertakings or assets of the listed entity, wherever it is necessary; Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems; To review the function of the Whistle Blower Mechanism. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems; Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit; Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on; To look into the payment being made to the depositors, creditors and shareholders in case of dividend declared and reasons for substantial defaults/delay if due amount has not paid as per statutory due date.

During the year, Five meetings of the Audit Committee were held on 30-05-2023, 14-08-2023, 10-11-2023, 10-02-2024 and 14-02-2024. The details of attendance of each member at the Audit Committee are given herein below:

Name of the Director No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Dhruv Jain 5 5 Mr. Pruthveesh Ravi Shetti 5 5 Mr. Manoj Sethia 5 5 Mr. Deepak Choudhari 5 5 Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi 0 0

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Nomination and R e muneration Committee o f the B o ard has been constituted to review/recommend the remuneration package of the Managing Director / Whole Time Director(s) / Managers based on performance and defined criteria. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board comprises of Independent/Non-Executive Directors namely

Mr. Dhruv Jain Chairman Mr. Pruthveesh Shetti Member (Resigned w.e.f. 29-03-2024) Mr. Manoj Sethia Member Mrs. Sharmiladevi Jitendrakumar Chopra Member (Resigned w.e.f. 11-03-2024) Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari Member (Appointed w.e.f. 29-03-2024) Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi Member (Appointed w.e.f. 29-03-2024)

During the year under review, Two Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration committee were held on 22-06-2023 and 29-03-2024

Name of the Director No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Dhruv Jain 2 2 Mr. Pruthveesh Shetti 2 2 Mr. Manoj Sethia 2 2 Mrs. Sharmiladevi Jitendrakumar Chopra 2 2 Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari 0 0 Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi 0 0

Details of remuneration paid to Directors for the financial year 2023-24 are as under:

Name of Director Category Sitting Fee Salaries and Perquisites Total (Rs.) (Rs.) p.a. (Rs.) Mr. Deepak Choudhari Chairman NIL NIL NIL Mr. Jitendrakumar Chopra Managing Director NIL NIL NIL Mrs. Sharmiladevi Chopra (Resigned w.e.f. 11-03-2024) Non executive Director NIL NIL NIL Mr. Pruthveesh Shetti (Resigned w.e.f. 29-03-2024) Independent Director NIL NIL NIL Mr. Dhruv Jain Independent Director NIL NIL NIL Mr. Manoj Sethia Independent Director NIL NIL NIL Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari Non Executive Director NIL NIL NIL Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi Independent Director NIL NIL NIL

Performance evaluation criteria of Independent Director

Pursuant to provisions of Section 178 of Companies Act 2013 and Listing regulations, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has formulated a policy on board evaluation of individual directors. The evaluation is based on various factors which are follows:

Participation at Board/ Committee Meetings Contributions at Meetings Knowledge and skills Discharging Role, Functions and Duties Personal Attributes

C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has constituted stakeholders relationship committee comprising o f three independent directors and one non-executive director.

The purpose of formation of Committee is to, inter alia, to approve issue of duplicate share certificates and oversee and review all matters connected with the transfer of securities. The Committee also reviews the performance of the Registrar and Transfer Agent besides supervising the mechanism o f investor grievance redressal to e nsure cordial investor relationship.

Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi Chairman (Appointed w.e.f. 29-03-2024) Mr. Dhruv Jain Member Mr. Pruthveesh Shetti Member (Resigned w.e.f. 29-03-2024) Mr. Manoj Sethia Member Mrs. Sharmiladevi Jitendrakumar Chopra Member (Resigned w.e.f. 11-03-2024) Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari Member (Appointed w.e.f. 29-03-2024)

During the year under review, Four Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held on 30-05-2023, 14-08-2023, 10-11-2023 and 14-02-2024

Name of the Director No. of Meetings Held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi 0 0 Mr. Dhruv Jain 4 4 Mr. Pruthveesh Shetti 4 4 Mr. Manoj Sethia 4 4 Mrs. Sharmiladevi Jitendrakumar Chopra 4 4 Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari 0 0

During the year under review one complaint was received which was resolved. No complaint was pending for resolve at the beginning and end of the year.

D. Meeting of Independent Director:-

As mandated by the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 29-09-2023 annual evaluation of the following;

the performance of non-independent directors and the Board of directors as a whole;

the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, considering the views of non-executive directors;

the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board of Directors that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

E. CSR Committee Details has been given in CSR report attached to the Directors report. F. Senior management Senior Management comprises of

Mr. Shreyans Rajendrakumar Choudhari - CFO Ms. Bhakti Dnyaneshwar Kapratwar Company Secretary Mr. Shrikant Patil Unit Head Mr. Satappa M Borwadkar Accounts Incharge

During the year under review Ms. Bhakti Dnyaneshwar Kapratwar was appointed w.e.f. 22-06-2023 as Company Secretary and Compliance officer

1. Remuneration of directors:

a. All pecuniary relationship or transactions of the non-executive directors vis-a-vis the listed entity - NIL b. Criteria of making payments to non-executive directors is available on the website of the company i.e. www.girnarspintex.com c. disclosures with respect to remuneration: i. elements of remuneration package of individual directors;

Name of Director /KMP Designation Salary Benefits, bonuses, stock options, pension etc fixed component and performance linked incentives Deepak Choudhari Managing Director NIL NIL Jitendrakumar Chopra Managing Director NIL NIL Sharmiladevi Chopra Non-Executive Director NIL NIL Siddhant Patil Independent director NIL NIL Pruthveesh Shetti Independent director NIL NIL Vijay Dudharkar Independent Director NIL NIL Dhruv Jain Independent director NIL NIL Manoj Sethia Independent director NIL NIL Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari Non-Executive Director NIL NIL Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi Independent director NIL NIL

ii. Service contracts, notice period, severance fees; As per the prevailing rules of the company iii. Stock option details, if any and whether issued at a discount as well as the period over which accrued and over which exercisable - The Company does not have any Employee Stock Option Scheme.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

In accordance with Section 134(3)(a) and as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 an extract of the annual return in prescribed form MGT 9 has been posted on the website of the company i.e. www.girnarspintex.com.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report is attached to the Directors Report as Annexure 2.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 15 (2) of LODR, 2015 the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) [and (t)] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence Corporate Governance Report has not been attached to the Directors Report.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

(a) Statutory Auditor & Audit Report

Sanjay Vhanbatte and Company, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm R e gistration No. 112996W) was inadvertently reappointed as a Statutory Auditor of the company in the 31st Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2023. Hence Sanjay Vhanbatte and Company through their email dated, February 05, 2024 vacated the office of Auditor. In order to fill up such casual vacancy, the company has appointed Nenawati and Associates, Chartered Accountants, to conduct the audit in the Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024.

After conducting a detailed e valuation and based o n the recommendation o f Audit Committee, the Board approved the proposal for placing at the 32nd AGM the matter of re appointment of Nenawati and Associates, Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years from the financial year 2024-25 onwards on such terms and conditions and remuneration as may be decided by the Audit Committee. A resolution to that effect forms part of notice of the 32nd AGM sent along with this Annual Report.

(b) Cost Auditor:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company has maintained cost records and its audit has been done by Mr. Nilesh Chalke, Cost Acccountants, Nipani

(c) Secretarial Auditor & Audit Report:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed Shrenik Nagaonkar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor to carry out the secretarial audit for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure 3 to this Report.

Detailed reply to the remarks, observation by Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditors are given in as below

i) Reply to remarks, observation by Statutory Auditor

a. With reference statutory auditor remark on nonpayment of disputed statutory dues we wish to inform you that the same has been waived by pursuant to NLCT order 31.07.2018 hence not payable.

b. With reference to statutory auditor remark about cash loss Directors wish to inform you that adverse market conditions and higher raw cost has resulted into losses however Board hereby confirm that this wont affect going concern status of the company.

ii) Reply to remarks, observation by Secretarial Auditor -

a. With reference to Secretarial Auditor remark Board hereby inform you that Reappointment of M/s. Sanjay Vhanbatte and Company was made inadvertently in the 31st Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2023. However the Company has rectified the same by appointing M/. Nenawati and Associates, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the company. Form ADT-1 was not filed due to system error. It will be filed soon.

(d) Internal Audit

Pursuant to provisions section 138 of Companies act 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, the board on recommendation of Audit Committee appointed M/s Thigale Utturkar and Associates Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company. The Management regularly reviews the findings of the Internal Auditor and takes effective steps to implement suggestions of the Internal Auditor.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT (CSR):

During the year 2022-23 i.e. Previous year

i. net worth of Company does not exceed rupees five hundred crore or more, or ii. turnover of Company does not exceed rupees one thousand crore or more or iii. a net profit of Company does not exceed rupees five crore or hence the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company for FY 2023-24. Company has formed CSR committee which comprises of

Mr. Pruthveesh Ravi Shetti, Independent Director (Resigned w.e.f. 29-03-2024) Mr. Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi, Independent Director (Appointed w.e.f. 29-03-2024)

Mr. Dhruv Jain, Independent Director

Mr. Deepak Chaganlal Choudhari, Managing Director of the Company

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee was constituted as per Section 134 of Companies Act 2013.

The purpose of the committee is formulate and recommend to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which shall indicate the activities to be undertaken by the company as specified in Schedule VII and recommend the amount of expenditure to be incurred on these activities and to monitor the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the company from time to time. The policy framed by CSR Committee has been Approved and adopted by the Board of Directors.

During the financial year 2021-22 the profit of the company exceeded Rs. 5 Five Crores hence provisions of CSR were applicable to the company for 2022-23. Company runs project of providing medical benefits to poor and needy people. As against CSR Liability of Rs. 5.61 Lakhs for FY 2022-23, company has spent Rs. 6.00 Lakhs which is excess by 0.39 Lakhs. This amount was spent for kidney transplant. Due to medical situation of patient, company couldnt spend CSR amount in 2022-23 however company has spent the same in April 2023 i.e. in FY 2023-24

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Board of Directors has laid down Internal Financial Controls within the meaning of the explanation to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has an internal financial control system commensurate with the size and scale of its operations and the same has been operating effectively.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information as required under Section 134(3)(m) of The Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given below:

A. Conservation of energy:

The Company has been taking various steps and measures to improve efficiency in use of energy and optimize conservation of the energy by increasing the efficiency of raw material inputs in power generation and by reducing/eliminating wastages and reducing consumption of power and fuel.

LED tubes fitted to save the energy and also proper power banks introduced whenever necessary. In spite, Conservation of energy and improving the efficiency of existing resources is continuing processes and form an integral part of responsibilities of departmental heads of the Company.

B. Technology absorption:

During the year under review, the Company had purchased various new machineries. The Company has also replaced spares parts of old machineries to make it functional. The resulted and helped company to start commercial production of yarn.

C. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo: Particulars Current Year Previous Year In In USD In In USD Foreign Exchange Earnings Nil Nil Nil Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil Nil Nil Nil

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has framed and implemented a vigil mechanism named as Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy are provided in the Corporate Governance Report and also hosted on the website of the Company. No frauds reported by auditors under sub-section (12) of section 143

During the year under review, the Company has an Internal Complaint Committee as required under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and, there were no compliant received during the year. Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution o f Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

PERFORMANCE OF EMPLOYEES:

1) The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

Name of Director / KMP Designation Remuneration of Directors/KMP for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Rs) Ratio to median Remuneration % Increase in remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024 Deepak Choudhari Managing Director NIL NIL NIL Jitendrakumar Chopra Managing Director NIL NIL NIL Sharmiladevi Chopra Non- Executive Director NIL NIL NIL Siddhant Patil Independent director NIL NIL NIL Pruthveesh Shetti Independent director NIL NIL NIL Vijay Dudharkar Independent Director NIL NIL NIL Dhruv Jain Independent director NIL NIL NIL Manoj Sethia Independent director NIL NIL NIL Mrs. Madhubala Deepak Choudhari Non- Executive Director NIL NIL NIL Mr. S iddharth Pradip Bhirdi Independent director NIL NIL NIL Mrs. B Kapratwar Company Secretary 1,44,000 0.80 NIL Mr. S hreyans Choudhari CFO NIL NIL NIL

1. Since the Directors didnt take any salary in current year % increase in remuneration is not applicable

2) Details of the top ten employees of the Company in terms of remuneration drawn as required pursuant to 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,2014 :

Sr. No . Name of employee Designatio n Remuneratio n nature of employment , whether contractual or otherwise qualification s and experience of the employee date of commencemen t of employment the age of such employe e the last employmen t held by such employee before joining the company 1 Shrikant Patil Unit Head 70000 Permanent Diploma in Textile 26yrs 01.10.2018 47 Abhishek Indu.Ltd 2 Sanjay Patil Production Manager 55000 Permanent Diploma in Textile 21 yrs 01.07.2019 45 Shetkari Mill Ichalkaranji 3 Ramgonda Patil Chief Engg. 53500 Permanent Diploma in Elect.28 yrs Experience 17.01.2022 47 Surabhi Tex. Fab. Ichal. 4 Ajay Patil SQC Manager 52000 Permanent Diploma in Textile 29 yrs 21.12.2018 57 Eurotex Indu.Ltd 5 Tatyaso Patil Winding Supervisor 37450 Permanent Mech .Electronics 33 yrs 10.12.2018 55 Eurotex Indu.Ltd 6 Annasahe b Patil HR Manager 40071 Permanent M.A.MSW 29 yrs 11.03.2019 58 Tozai Safety pvt.Ltd 7 Satappa M Borwadka r Accounts Incharge 35000 Permanent Commerce Graduate (With 10 yrs of Experience) 18.10.2018 34 Ved Textiles Pvt.Ltd (Group Companies) 8 Amit Hatkar Maintenanc e Incharge 35000 Permanent Diploma Tex,mfg.22 yrs 18.05.2022 43 Abhishek Indu.Ltd 9 Babasahe b Annappa Patil Asst. Elect. Eng. 29767 Permanent Diploma in Elect.20 yrs Experience 12.12.2018 39 Indira Mahila Soot. Ich. 10 Prashant Gatti Prod. Supervisor 20865 Permanent Dip.in Tex. 15 Yrs.exp. 02.03.2019 36 Dindayal Spinning

Nobody holds any shares and none of the above is relative of any director or manager of the company

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of the Company has formed a Risk Management Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17(9) of the Listing Regulations. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The audit committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Policy to manage risk is also placed on the website of the Company. During the year, risk analysis and assessment was conducted and the details of the same are covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Company.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME:

Pursuant to Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 , the Company has formulated a programme for familiarizing the Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company etc. through various initiatives. Details of the Familiarization Programme of the Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, your Company has complied with all the applicable secretarial standards. The same has also been confirmed by Secretarial Auditors of the Company.

DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT / UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

The Company does not have any equity shares lying in the demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account of the Company as on 31 March 2024. Hence disclosures required under Part F of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations is not applicable

DETAILSOF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTSOR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

No significant orders were passed by any court.

DISCLOSURE OF RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN DIRECTORS INTER-SE

Except Mr. Deepak Choudhari and Mrs. Madhubala Choudhari who are husband and wife none of other directors are related to each other.

NUMBER OF SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS HELD BY NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

None of non-executive directors hold shares in the Company.

WEB LINK WHERE DETAILS OF FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES IMPARTED TO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS IS DISCLOSED

Familiarisation programme for independent directors is available on the website of Company.i.e. www.girnarspintex.com.

CONFIRMATION THAT IN THE OPINION OF THE BOARD, THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FULFILL THE CONDITIONS SPECIFIED IN THESE REGULATIONS AND ARE INDEPENDENT OF THE MANAGEMENT

Board hereby confirm that Independent directors fulfil the conditions specified in SEBI (LODR) 2015 and are independent of the management

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, financial institutions business associates, consultants, customers, suppliers, contractors and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on the Company.