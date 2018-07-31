To,

The Members of Girnar Spintex Industries Limited (Formerly

Known as Amit Spinning Industries Limited)

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial Statements of GIRNAR SPINTEX INDUSTIRES LIMITED, (“The Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of O ther Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its loss and other comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters, if any, were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the accounting principles generally accepted in India,. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our o bjectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit e vidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statem

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note B-2 to the financial statements; (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts by which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) The company is not liable for contribution to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) Management Representation:

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

NENAWATI AND ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN NO. 002148C Place: Kolhapur CA. ARIHANT NENAWATI Date: 31 May 2024 Partner UDIN: 24405762BKBNBE7811 M.No.405762

Annexure A of our report of even date to the members of Girnar Spintex Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Amit Spinning Industries Limited) o n the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

a. The Companys records of fixed assets are considered to be materially sufficient, however considering the fact that the company was acquired by way of Resolution Plan under CIRP, the said records need improvement in as much as the records now maintained need to have full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

b. As explained to us, the property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the record, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease, if any, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i) (d) of the Order regarding Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

(a) The Management has at reasonable intervals conducted physical verification of inventory. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of stock followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were properly dealt in the books of accounts.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and to the best of information and knowledge, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the company with its banks are significantly in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured or has not made any investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section189 of the Companies Act.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, provided any guarantee or security for which provisions of Sec 185 and 186 of the Act is applicable

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The cost records prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) Statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, t he company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, goods and services tax and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As per the order of Hon. NCLT approving Resolution Plan of the Company under IBC all statutory dues pertaining to the period prior to the date of NCLT order stand resolved and no dues remain payable.

(b) Disputed Statutory Dues: According to the records of the Company, there are following dues of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Gram panchayat Tax and water charges remaining un-deposited as on March 31, 2024. The company disputes the liability in view of the order of NCLT dated 31.07.2018 approving Insolvency Resolution Plan of the Company.

Name of Department Section Remarks Year Demand Amount 26Q Quarter 1-2007- 08 2007-08 113,120 26Q Quarter 4-2007- 08 2007-08 79,630 TDS 26Q Quarter 4-2009- 10 2009-10 11,200 24Q Quarter 4-2011- 12 2011-12 30,270 24Q Quarter 4-2012- 13 2012-13 35,240 24Q Quarter 4-2013- 14 2013-14 225,560 Income Tax Penalty u/s 271G Appeal Before CIT(A) 2015-16 1,35,52,90 0 VAT Rs.2,00,000 paid as Security deposit Rs.16,94,614 being amount adjusted against liability 2004-05 12,44,000 VAT 2009-10 26,59,004 VAT Section 23(2) of MVAT Act Ex-party assessment order has been passed F.Y. 2012- 13 691,194 CST Section 23(2) of MVAT Act Ex-party assessment order has been passed F.Y. 2012- 13 1,305,089 VAT Appeal Demand on assessment FY 2012-13 2,86,63,86 7 Gram Panchayat Demands by gram panchayat 2014-15 TO 18-19 19,52,468 Irrigation Dues 2014-15 To 17-18 6,85,039

Note: All above dues are claimed to be waived off as per resolution plan approved by NCLT.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) Based on representation given by the management of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us-

a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The terms loans obtained by the company during the year have been utilized for the purpose for which they were sanctioned.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies.

(x) Funds raised by the Company and its utilization:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments), hence the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting upon the true and fair view of the financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a) No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has established vigil mechanism in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. As informed to us, during the current year no whistle blower complaints were received through such vigil mechanism. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has appointed internal auditor in compliance with section 138 of the Act and applicable rules and the internal audit system is commensurate to the size and nature of its business.

(b) Internal Audit Reports submitted by the internal auditor during the year have been considered by us .

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us: a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b. The company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. d. The reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 274.93 lakhs and Rs. 495.83 lakhs in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. However, the tenure of 5 years for the auditors was completed and thereby the said auditors could not continue to be the auditors of the company. Thereby, the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts in respect of CSR that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. b. There are no ongoing projects, requiring the company to transfer unspent Corporate Social Responsibility amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xxi) The provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

NENAWATI AND ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN NO. 002148C Place: Kolhapur CA. ARIHANT NENAWATI Date: 31ST May 2024 Partner UDIN: 24405762BKBNBE7811 M.No.405762

Annexure B

To the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Girnar Spintex Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Amit Spinning Industries Limited)

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AMIT SPINNING INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and payments of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 standalone financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses have affected our opinion on the financial statements of the Company and we have accordingly issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

NENAWATI AND ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN NO. 002148C Place: Kolhapur CA. ARIHANT NENAWATI Date: 31ST May 2024 Partner UDIN:24405762BKBNBE7811 M.No.405762

Gat No. 47 & 48, Sangavade Village Kolhapur - Hupri Road, Tal- Karveer, Dist- Kolhapur, Maharashtra