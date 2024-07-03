Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2,365
Prev. Close₹2,405
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.99
Day's High₹2,429.95
Day's Low₹2,255.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12,479.34
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
861.75
634.07
624.38
469.74
Net Worth
868.71
641.03
631.34
476.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.9
218.45
236.68
227.22
yoy growth (%)
-15.81
-7.7
4.16
14.07
Raw materials
-96.98
-121.72
-136.34
-129.02
As % of sales
52.73
55.72
57.6
56.78
Employee costs
-28.78
-36.45
-34.27
-33.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.16
-8.07
4.95
4.6
Depreciation
-6.11
-8.26
-9.07
-6.94
Tax paid
-2.75
-1.94
-1.3
-3.36
Working capital
3.74
7.43
4.41
-104.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.81
-7.7
4.16
14.07
Op profit growth
243.6
-57.98
30.66
-16.82
EBIT growth
793.47
-84.63
5.5
6.16
Net profit growth
-341.54
-206.76
33.51
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Pathy
Vice Chairman
R Santharam
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
Deputy Managing Director
Aditya Krishna Pathy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suguna Ravichandran
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashwin Chandran
Independent Director
K Murali Mohan
Independent Director
R Varadarajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd
Summary
Promoted in 1907 by the late G Kuppuswamy Naidu, Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd (LMC) was incorporated as a public limited company in 1910. The flagship of the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi group, its associate companies are Lakshmi Machine Works, Lakshmi Synthetic Machinery Manufacturers and Lakshmi Auto Looms. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Yarn and trading in cloth and garments and rental services of renting out properties. It has four manufacturing units located at Coimbatore, Singanallur, Kovilpatti and Palladam, all in Tamilnadu.The companys cloth processing is done by its subsidiary, United Bleachers. LMC exports cotton yarn and grey cloth to the UK, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh and Japan. In 1977, Coimbatore Cotton Mills was amalgamated with the company. LMC has yarn processing facilities at Coimbatore which includes facilities for mercerising and bleaching. The company was getting Wind Power generated of M/s Das Lagerway Wind Turbines Ltd., under a contract since 1997. Some problem has creeped in between the owners of the wind power farm M/s Das Lagerway & M/s Pathega Forgings & Autoparts during 2000-01, the company will not get wind power any more. Company has also increased the installed capacity of Ring Spindles by 64 Nos.In 2000-01, there was an increase in production of fabrics on account of full commissioning fo additional looms. And the company is also drafted a modernisation scheme at the cost of Rs.39 crores and sent it to IDBI for its sanction.The first p
Read More
The Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2356.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd is ₹164.01 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd is 0 and 0.49 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.73%, 3 Years at 15.48%, 1 Year at 44.47%, 6 Month at 2.50%, 3 Month at 9.55% and 1 Month at -7.69%.
