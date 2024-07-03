iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Share Price

2,356.45
(-2.02%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,365
  • Day's High2,429.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2,405
  • Day's Low2,255.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)2.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value12,479.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2,365

Prev. Close

2,405

Turnover(Lac.)

2.99

Day's High

2,429.95

Day's Low

2,255.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12,479.34

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9

arrow

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.43%

Foreign: 1.42%

Indian: 63.67%

Non-Promoter- 3.41%

Institutions: 3.41%

Non-Institutions: 31.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

6.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

861.75

634.07

624.38

469.74

Net Worth

868.71

641.03

631.34

476.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.9

218.45

236.68

227.22

yoy growth (%)

-15.81

-7.7

4.16

14.07

Raw materials

-96.98

-121.72

-136.34

-129.02

As % of sales

52.73

55.72

57.6

56.78

Employee costs

-28.78

-36.45

-34.27

-33.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.16

-8.07

4.95

4.6

Depreciation

-6.11

-8.26

-9.07

-6.94

Tax paid

-2.75

-1.94

-1.3

-3.36

Working capital

3.74

7.43

4.41

-104.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.81

-7.7

4.16

14.07

Op profit growth

243.6

-57.98

30.66

-16.82

EBIT growth

793.47

-84.63

5.5

6.16

Net profit growth

-341.54

-206.76

33.51

1.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Pathy

Vice Chairman

R Santharam

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu

Deputy Managing Director

Aditya Krishna Pathy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suguna Ravichandran

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashwin Chandran

Independent Director

K Murali Mohan

Independent Director

R Varadarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

Summary

Promoted in 1907 by the late G Kuppuswamy Naidu, Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd (LMC) was incorporated as a public limited company in 1910. The flagship of the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi group, its associate companies are Lakshmi Machine Works, Lakshmi Synthetic Machinery Manufacturers and Lakshmi Auto Looms. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Yarn and trading in cloth and garments and rental services of renting out properties. It has four manufacturing units located at Coimbatore, Singanallur, Kovilpatti and Palladam, all in Tamilnadu.The companys cloth processing is done by its subsidiary, United Bleachers. LMC exports cotton yarn and grey cloth to the UK, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh and Japan. In 1977, Coimbatore Cotton Mills was amalgamated with the company. LMC has yarn processing facilities at Coimbatore which includes facilities for mercerising and bleaching. The company was getting Wind Power generated of M/s Das Lagerway Wind Turbines Ltd., under a contract since 1997. Some problem has creeped in between the owners of the wind power farm M/s Das Lagerway & M/s Pathega Forgings & Autoparts during 2000-01, the company will not get wind power any more. Company has also increased the installed capacity of Ring Spindles by 64 Nos.In 2000-01, there was an increase in production of fabrics on account of full commissioning fo additional looms. And the company is also drafted a modernisation scheme at the cost of Rs.39 crores and sent it to IDBI for its sanction.The first p
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd share price today?

The Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2356.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd is ₹164.01 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd is 0 and 0.49 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd?

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.73%, 3 Years at 15.48%, 1 Year at 44.47%, 6 Month at 2.50%, 3 Month at 9.55% and 1 Month at -7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.