Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
861.75
634.07
624.38
469.74
Net Worth
868.71
641.03
631.34
476.7
Minority Interest
Debt
140.06
110.27
82.85
83.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
42.71
11.59
23.52
6.63
Total Liabilities
1,051.48
762.89
737.71
566.4
Fixed Assets
238.81
214.84
164.6
157.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
801.59
526.08
503.8
355.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.37
2.52
14.91
17.49
Networking Capital
-1.11
18.37
52.49
34.24
Inventories
32.98
48.11
55.56
27.99
Inventory Days
55.55
Sundry Debtors
22.36
12.85
32.41
30.5
Debtor Days
60.53
Other Current Assets
17.29
18.59
18.37
9.19
Sundry Creditors
-32.32
-23.15
-19.86
-11.33
Creditor Days
22.48
Other Current Liabilities
-41.42
-38.03
-33.99
-22.11
Cash
3.83
1.06
1.91
1.93
Total Assets
1,051.49
762.87
737.71
566.37
