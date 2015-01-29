Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.16
-8.07
4.95
4.6
Depreciation
-6.11
-8.26
-9.07
-6.94
Tax paid
-2.75
-1.94
-1.3
-3.36
Working capital
3.74
7.43
4.41
-104.51
Other operating items
Operating
2.03
-10.85
-1.01
-110.21
Capital expenditure
3.65
17.44
16.89
-16.1
Free cash flow
5.68
6.58
15.87
-126.31
Equity raised
702.17
721.98
834.22
478.38
Investing
233.7
-241.08
139.39
221.42
Financing
-3.17
9.58
12.87
1.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0.62
0.62
Net in cash
938.38
497.07
1,002.98
575.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.