Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,356.45
(-2.02%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

Lakshmi Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.16

-8.07

4.95

4.6

Depreciation

-6.11

-8.26

-9.07

-6.94

Tax paid

-2.75

-1.94

-1.3

-3.36

Working capital

3.74

7.43

4.41

-104.51

Other operating items

Operating

2.03

-10.85

-1.01

-110.21

Capital expenditure

3.65

17.44

16.89

-16.1

Free cash flow

5.68

6.58

15.87

-126.31

Equity raised

702.17

721.98

834.22

478.38

Investing

233.7

-241.08

139.39

221.42

Financing

-3.17

9.58

12.87

1.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0.62

0.62

Net in cash

938.38

497.07

1,002.98

575.48

