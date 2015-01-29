iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.9

218.45

236.68

227.22

yoy growth (%)

-15.81

-7.7

4.16

14.07

Raw materials

-96.98

-121.72

-136.34

-129.02

As % of sales

52.73

55.72

57.6

56.78

Employee costs

-28.78

-36.45

-34.27

-33.91

As % of sales

15.65

16.68

14.48

14.92

Other costs

-35.29

-53.61

-50.24

-52.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.19

24.54

21.22

22.96

Operating profit

22.83

6.64

15.81

12.1

OPM

12.41

3.04

6.68

5.32

Depreciation

-6.11

-8.26

-9.07

-6.94

Interest expense

-11.51

-10.16

-8.65

-8.29

Other income

1.96

3.71

6.86

7.73

Profit before tax

7.16

-8.07

4.95

4.6

Taxes

-2.75

-1.94

-1.3

-3.36

Tax rate

-38.45

24.09

-26.36

-73.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.41

-10.01

3.65

1.24

Exceptional items

-0.74

8.49

-2.22

-0.17

Net profit

3.66

-1.51

1.42

1.06

yoy growth (%)

-341.54

-206.76

33.51

1.67

NPM

1.99

-0.69

0.6

0.46

