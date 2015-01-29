Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.9
218.45
236.68
227.22
yoy growth (%)
-15.81
-7.7
4.16
14.07
Raw materials
-96.98
-121.72
-136.34
-129.02
As % of sales
52.73
55.72
57.6
56.78
Employee costs
-28.78
-36.45
-34.27
-33.91
As % of sales
15.65
16.68
14.48
14.92
Other costs
-35.29
-53.61
-50.24
-52.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.19
24.54
21.22
22.96
Operating profit
22.83
6.64
15.81
12.1
OPM
12.41
3.04
6.68
5.32
Depreciation
-6.11
-8.26
-9.07
-6.94
Interest expense
-11.51
-10.16
-8.65
-8.29
Other income
1.96
3.71
6.86
7.73
Profit before tax
7.16
-8.07
4.95
4.6
Taxes
-2.75
-1.94
-1.3
-3.36
Tax rate
-38.45
24.09
-26.36
-73.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.41
-10.01
3.65
1.24
Exceptional items
-0.74
8.49
-2.22
-0.17
Net profit
3.66
-1.51
1.42
1.06
yoy growth (%)
-341.54
-206.76
33.51
1.67
NPM
1.99
-0.69
0.6
0.46
