AGM 09/09/2024 It has been decided to close the Register of Members for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on 09.09.2024 - Book Closure from 03.09.2024 to 09.09.2024 - Both days inclusive. E-Voting from 9.00 AM on 06.09.2024 to 5.00 PM on 08.09.2024 The Board of Directors have not recommended Dividend for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) The details of book closure and e-voting for the purpose of 114th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 09.09.2024 Monday at 10.30 A.M through Video Conferencing VC/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM): Book Closure (both days inclusive) from 03.09.2024 Tuesday to 09.09.2024 Monday for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on 09.09.2024. E-voting starts from 06.09.2024 Friday to 08.09.2024 Sunday and the Cut Off date being 02.09.2024 Monday for E-voting Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 114th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9th September 2024 Change in Directorate - Outcome of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024) Proceedings with scrutinizers report and voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)