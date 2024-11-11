Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 17 Oct 2024

LAKSHMI MILLS COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with other business. We write to inform you that the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company is closed from 01.10.2024 to 13.11.2024. The trading window shall open for trading from 14th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the following documents approved by the Board at their Meeting held on 11.11.2024 :- 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. The above results were duly approved by the Audit Committee at their meeting held on 11.11.2024. The Board meeting was commenced at 12.00 PM and concluded at 1.35 m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 24 Aug 2024

LAKSHMI MILLS COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reconstitution of Committees of the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 09.09.2024 approved the reconstitution of Committees. The Board meeting was commenced at 12.00 PM and concluded at 01.15 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Jul 2024

LAKSHMI MILLS COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with other business. We write to inform you that the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the company is closed from 01.07.2024 to 11.08.2024. The trading window shall open for trading from 12th August 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited review report. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 09.08.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 3. Recommendation for appointment of Independent Directors The Board of Directors have recommended the appointment of Sri.K.Murali Mohan (DIN:00626361) , Sri.R.Varadarajan (DIN:00001738) and Sri.Ashwin Chandran (DIN:00001884) as Independent Directors of the Company for a term of consecutive five years from the conclusion of the ensuing 114th Annual General Meeting i.e.09.09.2024 and upto the date of completion of 5 years or the date of the 119th Annual General Meeting, whichever is earlier, for the approval of the Members at the Annual General Meeting by a Special Resolution. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 4 May 2024

LAKSHMI MILLS COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with other business. We write to inform you that the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company is closed from 01.04.2024 to 30.05.2024. The trading window shall open for trading from 31st May 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the following documents approved by the Board at their meeting held on 28.05.2024 Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The above results were duly approved by the Audit Committee at their meeting held on 28.05.2024. Read less.. Revised outcome of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Please find herewith the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31.03.2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

LAKSHMI MILLS COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve availing of unsecured credit facilities from bank. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 02.05.2024 approved the availing of unsecured working capital credit facilities from bank. The Board meeting was commenced at 12.00 PM and concluded at 12.45 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

