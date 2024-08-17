Summary

Sudar Garments Ltd is a leading manufacturer and exporter for readymade garments specialized in elegant shirts, trousers and wide range of apparel for men, women & kids. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of garments for Men wear, Women wear and Kids wear. They are also a major player in the job work & third party manufacturing in garment industry. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Khalapur in Raigad District, Maharashtra. This unit caters to the requirement of whole sellers as well as own branded products through retail distribution network such as Malls and Multi Branded Outlets. The company is presently manufactures under their own brand name Glory to Glory. They distribution network span over metros, mini metros and large cities in major parts of the South India and they distribute their products to major selling agents.The company uses latest technology and machinery procured from major suppliers/ distributors in India. They have latest machinery like JUKI machinery for stitching, Over Lock Machine - light duty (FDM), Flat Lock Machine - regular (FDM), Steam Iron Table (Toniy), End Cutting Machine (Eastman), Hydro Extract, Jumbo Drum Washer, Tumbler Drier for washing etc.Sudar Garments Ltd was incorporated on January 28, 2002 as a private limited company with the name Sudar Garments Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by Murugan Muthiah Thevar. Initially, Murugan Muthiah Thevar commenced business of manufacturing of readymade garments on job work b

