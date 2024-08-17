iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudar Industries Ltd Share Price

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 19, 2017|03:25:51 PM

Sudar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

61.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sudar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sudar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sudar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:18 AM
Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 81.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sudar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

22.5

22.5

22.5

18.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

115.28

182.18

141.1

93.5

Net Worth

137.78

204.68

163.6

112.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

894.79

849.08

436.78

194.78

yoy growth (%)

5.38

94.39

124.24

68.46

Raw materials

-805.35

-697.34

-322.74

-144.78

As % of sales

90

82.12

73.88

74.33

Employee costs

-7.99

-11.22

-10.33

-1.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.51

60.79

37.85

21.61

Depreciation

-11.49

-13

-11.58

-3.43

Tax paid

-0.16

-19.72

-12.27

-4.31

Working capital

46.96

162.53

84.83

11.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.38

94.39

124.24

68.46

Op profit growth

-45.94

44.55

87.88

81.53

EBIT growth

-54.95

54.88

80.4

97.72

Net profit growth

-99.12

60.69

62.71

133.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

942.53

920.4

436.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

942.53

920.4

436.75

Other Operating Income

1.79

7.34

3.26

Other Income

0

0

0

Sudar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sudar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Murugan M Thevar

Executive Director & COO

Deepak Shenoy

Executive Director

Srinivas Kamath

Additional Director

Yogita Shetty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sudar Industries Ltd

Summary

Sudar Garments Ltd is a leading manufacturer and exporter for readymade garments specialized in elegant shirts, trousers and wide range of apparel for men, women & kids. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of garments for Men wear, Women wear and Kids wear. They are also a major player in the job work & third party manufacturing in garment industry. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Khalapur in Raigad District, Maharashtra. This unit caters to the requirement of whole sellers as well as own branded products through retail distribution network such as Malls and Multi Branded Outlets. The company is presently manufactures under their own brand name Glory to Glory. They distribution network span over metros, mini metros and large cities in major parts of the South India and they distribute their products to major selling agents.The company uses latest technology and machinery procured from major suppliers/ distributors in India. They have latest machinery like JUKI machinery for stitching, Over Lock Machine - light duty (FDM), Flat Lock Machine - regular (FDM), Steam Iron Table (Toniy), End Cutting Machine (Eastman), Hydro Extract, Jumbo Drum Washer, Tumbler Drier for washing etc.Sudar Garments Ltd was incorporated on January 28, 2002 as a private limited company with the name Sudar Garments Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by Murugan Muthiah Thevar. Initially, Murugan Muthiah Thevar commenced business of manufacturing of readymade garments on job work b
