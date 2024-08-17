SectorTextiles
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹61.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
22.5
22.5
22.5
18.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
115.28
182.18
141.1
93.5
Net Worth
137.78
204.68
163.6
112.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
894.79
849.08
436.78
194.78
yoy growth (%)
5.38
94.39
124.24
68.46
Raw materials
-805.35
-697.34
-322.74
-144.78
As % of sales
90
82.12
73.88
74.33
Employee costs
-7.99
-11.22
-10.33
-1.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.51
60.79
37.85
21.61
Depreciation
-11.49
-13
-11.58
-3.43
Tax paid
-0.16
-19.72
-12.27
-4.31
Working capital
46.96
162.53
84.83
11.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.38
94.39
124.24
68.46
Op profit growth
-45.94
44.55
87.88
81.53
EBIT growth
-54.95
54.88
80.4
97.72
Net profit growth
-99.12
60.69
62.71
133.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
942.53
920.4
436.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
942.53
920.4
436.75
Other Operating Income
1.79
7.34
3.26
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Murugan M Thevar
Executive Director & COO
Deepak Shenoy
Executive Director
Srinivas Kamath
Additional Director
Yogita Shetty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sudar Industries Ltd
Summary
Sudar Garments Ltd is a leading manufacturer and exporter for readymade garments specialized in elegant shirts, trousers and wide range of apparel for men, women & kids. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of garments for Men wear, Women wear and Kids wear. They are also a major player in the job work & third party manufacturing in garment industry. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Khalapur in Raigad District, Maharashtra. This unit caters to the requirement of whole sellers as well as own branded products through retail distribution network such as Malls and Multi Branded Outlets. The company is presently manufactures under their own brand name Glory to Glory. They distribution network span over metros, mini metros and large cities in major parts of the South India and they distribute their products to major selling agents.The company uses latest technology and machinery procured from major suppliers/ distributors in India. They have latest machinery like JUKI machinery for stitching, Over Lock Machine - light duty (FDM), Flat Lock Machine - regular (FDM), Steam Iron Table (Toniy), End Cutting Machine (Eastman), Hydro Extract, Jumbo Drum Washer, Tumbler Drier for washing etc.Sudar Garments Ltd was incorporated on January 28, 2002 as a private limited company with the name Sudar Garments Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by Murugan Muthiah Thevar. Initially, Murugan Muthiah Thevar commenced business of manufacturing of readymade garments on job work b
