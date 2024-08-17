Sudar Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
442.7
499.82
523.28
397.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
442.7
499.82
523.28
397.11
Other Operating Income
1.04
0.75
6.19
1.14
Other Income
0
0
0.01
-0.01
Total Income
443.76
500.57
529.5
398.25
Total Expenditure
439.98
451.86
464.42
356.23
PBIDT
3.76
48.7
65.08
42.02
Interest
21.52
18.21
15.77
12.93
PBDT
-17.75
30.48
49.31
29.07
Depreciation
5.73
5.73
6.32
6.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.13
-4.98
12.46
7.26
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-28.61
29.75
30.53
15.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-28.61
29.75
30.53
15.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-28.61
29.75
30.53
15.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
13.22
13.56
6.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.5
22.5
22.5
22.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,55,60,236
0
1,44,88,406
0
Public Shareholding (%)
69.15
0
64.38
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
66,79,339
0
65,29,339
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
96.22
0
81.48
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
29.68
0
29.02
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,61,777
0
14,83,607
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
3.76
0
18.51
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.15
0
6.59
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.85
9.74
12.43
10.58
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-6.46
5.95
5.83
3.8
