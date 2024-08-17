iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudar Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 19, 2017|03:25:51 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013

Gross Sales

442.7

499.82

523.28

397.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

442.7

499.82

523.28

397.11

Other Operating Income

1.04

0.75

6.19

1.14

Other Income

0

0

0.01

-0.01

Total Income

443.76

500.57

529.5

398.25

Total Expenditure

439.98

451.86

464.42

356.23

PBIDT

3.76

48.7

65.08

42.02

Interest

21.52

18.21

15.77

12.93

PBDT

-17.75

30.48

49.31

29.07

Depreciation

5.73

5.73

6.32

6.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.13

-4.98

12.46

7.26

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-28.61

29.75

30.53

15.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-28.61

29.75

30.53

15.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-28.61

29.75

30.53

15.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

13.22

13.56

6.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.5

22.5

22.5

22.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,55,60,236

0

1,44,88,406

0

Public Shareholding (%)

69.15

0

64.38

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

66,79,339

0

65,29,339

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

96.22

0

81.48

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

29.68

0

29.02

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,61,777

0

14,83,607

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

3.76

0

18.51

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.15

0

6.59

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.85

9.74

12.43

10.58

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-6.46

5.95

5.83

3.8

