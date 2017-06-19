iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudar Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 19, 2017|03:25:51 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.59

110.72

Op profit growth

-47.55

51.5

EBIT growth

-56.23

62.84

Net profit growth

-97.35

78.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.55

10.86

15.11

EBIT margin

4.35

10.2

13.19

Net profit margin

0.12

4.95

5.85

RoCE

9.61

24.8

RoNW

0.17

6.12

RoA

0.07

3.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.54

20.29

11.36

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.57

14.5

6.2

Book value per share

63.64

92.99

72.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

42.22

0.87

2.44

P/CEPS

-4.98

1.22

4.46

P/B

0.35

0.19

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

6.19

2.44

3.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-11.7

-30.17

-32.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

141.26

117.76

Inventory days

52.87

37.2

Creditor days

-45.36

-45.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.03

-3.29

-2.91

Net debt / equity

1.91

1.05

0.94

Net debt / op. profit

5.22

2.21

2.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.25

-82.94

-73.88

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.21

-2.36

Other costs

-3.23

-4.97

-8.63

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudar Industries Ltd

