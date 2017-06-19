Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.59
110.72
Op profit growth
-47.55
51.5
EBIT growth
-56.23
62.84
Net profit growth
-97.35
78.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.55
10.86
15.11
EBIT margin
4.35
10.2
13.19
Net profit margin
0.12
4.95
5.85
RoCE
9.61
24.8
RoNW
0.17
6.12
RoA
0.07
3.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.54
20.29
11.36
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.57
14.5
6.2
Book value per share
63.64
92.99
72.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.22
0.87
2.44
P/CEPS
-4.98
1.22
4.46
P/B
0.35
0.19
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
6.19
2.44
3.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-11.7
-30.17
-32.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
141.26
117.76
Inventory days
52.87
37.2
Creditor days
-45.36
-45.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.03
-3.29
-2.91
Net debt / equity
1.91
1.05
0.94
Net debt / op. profit
5.22
2.21
2.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.25
-82.94
-73.88
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.21
-2.36
Other costs
-3.23
-4.97
-8.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.