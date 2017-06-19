iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 19, 2017|03:25:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

894.79

849.08

436.78

194.78

yoy growth (%)

5.38

94.39

124.24

68.46

Raw materials

-805.35

-697.34

-322.74

-144.78

As % of sales

90

82.12

73.88

74.33

Employee costs

-7.99

-11.22

-10.33

-1.86

As % of sales

0.89

1.32

2.36

0.95

Other costs

-29.87

-45.1

-37.7

-13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.33

5.31

8.63

6.67

Operating profit

51.58

95.41

66

35.13

OPM

5.76

11.23

15.11

18.03

Depreciation

-11.49

-13

-11.58

-3.43

Interest expense

-39.7

-28.49

-19.79

-10.33

Other income

0.13

6.88

3.23

0.25

Profit before tax

0.51

60.79

37.85

21.61

Taxes

-0.16

-19.72

-12.27

-4.31

Tax rate

-30.9

-32.44

-32.42

-19.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.35

41.07

25.58

17.3

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.02

-1.6

Net profit

0.35

41.07

25.55

15.7

yoy growth (%)

-99.12

60.69

62.71

133.67

NPM

0.04

4.83

5.85

8.06

