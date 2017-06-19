Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
894.79
849.08
436.78
194.78
yoy growth (%)
5.38
94.39
124.24
68.46
Raw materials
-805.35
-697.34
-322.74
-144.78
As % of sales
90
82.12
73.88
74.33
Employee costs
-7.99
-11.22
-10.33
-1.86
As % of sales
0.89
1.32
2.36
0.95
Other costs
-29.87
-45.1
-37.7
-13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.33
5.31
8.63
6.67
Operating profit
51.58
95.41
66
35.13
OPM
5.76
11.23
15.11
18.03
Depreciation
-11.49
-13
-11.58
-3.43
Interest expense
-39.7
-28.49
-19.79
-10.33
Other income
0.13
6.88
3.23
0.25
Profit before tax
0.51
60.79
37.85
21.61
Taxes
-0.16
-19.72
-12.27
-4.31
Tax rate
-30.9
-32.44
-32.42
-19.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.35
41.07
25.58
17.3
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.02
-1.6
Net profit
0.35
41.07
25.55
15.7
yoy growth (%)
-99.12
60.69
62.71
133.67
NPM
0.04
4.83
5.85
8.06
