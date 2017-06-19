Sudar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
22.5
22.5
22.5
18.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
115.28
182.18
141.1
93.5
Net Worth
137.78
204.68
163.6
112.05
Minority Interest
Debt
277.17
224.69
159.42
108.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
414.95
429.37
323.02
220.42
Fixed Assets
90.1
101.27
113.07
95.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.74
5.36
2.21
2.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.32
0.23
0.84
Networking Capital
315.87
321.63
202.16
107.28
Inventories
153.58
120.04
67.59
12.07
Inventory Days
62.64
51.6
56.48
22.61
Sundry Debtors
356.71
321.75
237.26
95.21
Debtor Days
145.5
138.31
198.26
178.41
Other Current Assets
4.52
44.23
2.46
16.58
Sundry Creditors
-97
-83.21
-88.99
-16.55
Creditor Days
39.56
35.76
74.36
31.01
Other Current Liabilities
-101.94
-81.18
-16.16
-0.03
Cash
2.81
0.79
5.36
14.96
Total Assets
414.97
429.37
323.03
220.41
