Sudar Industries Ltd Summary

Sudar Garments Ltd is a leading manufacturer and exporter for readymade garments specialized in elegant shirts, trousers and wide range of apparel for men, women & kids. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of garments for Men wear, Women wear and Kids wear. They are also a major player in the job work & third party manufacturing in garment industry. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Khalapur in Raigad District, Maharashtra. This unit caters to the requirement of whole sellers as well as own branded products through retail distribution network such as Malls and Multi Branded Outlets. The company is presently manufactures under their own brand name Glory to Glory. They distribution network span over metros, mini metros and large cities in major parts of the South India and they distribute their products to major selling agents.The company uses latest technology and machinery procured from major suppliers/ distributors in India. They have latest machinery like JUKI machinery for stitching, Over Lock Machine - light duty (FDM), Flat Lock Machine - regular (FDM), Steam Iron Table (Toniy), End Cutting Machine (Eastman), Hydro Extract, Jumbo Drum Washer, Tumbler Drier for washing etc.Sudar Garments Ltd was incorporated on January 28, 2002 as a private limited company with the name Sudar Garments Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by Murugan Muthiah Thevar. Initially, Murugan Muthiah Thevar commenced business of manufacturing of readymade garments on job work basis for the exporters through a proprietary concern named Sudar Garments. Over a period of time due to expansion of the customer base, increase in demand for readymade garments, and to gain advantage of having all the outsourced activity under one umbrella, restructuring of the business was carried out and accordingly, Sudar Garments Pvt Ltd was formally incorporated private limited company on January 28, 2002.Until 2006-07, the company had a small manufacturing set up, having 150 Sewing Machines and other supporting machines, under which each and every worker undertook independently the manufacturing of a garment. In the year 2006, they launched garments under their own brand name Glory to Glory. During the year 2007-08, the company increased the capacity to 5 lakh garments by installing 150 Sewing Machines along with few specialized supporting machines. They introduced an assembly line approach for producing garments as is used by large apparel manufacturers.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the capacity to 8 lakh garments by installing 180 Sewing Machine. They set up manufacturing unit at Khalapur in Raigad District, Maharashtra. During the year 2009-10, they further enhanced the capacity to 20 lakh garments by installing 116 Sewing Machines along with other balancing automatic specialized machines.In the year 2010, the company received ISO 9001:2008 certification. Also, they received International Gold Star for Quality. In March 18, 2010, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Sudar Garments Ltd. The company proposes to launch garments under two more brands namely St. Paul and Majesty. They also propose to set up Retail Outlets and Brand Building. The company plan to expand their existing apparel manufacturing unit. Also, they plan to develop in house capabilities for their marketing activities.