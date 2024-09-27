SectorTextiles
Open₹82.75
Prev. Close₹84.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.44
Day's High₹87
Day's Low₹82.65
52 Week's High₹109.9
52 Week's Low₹68.1
Book Value₹89.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.4
P/E4.14
EPS20.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.02
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
30.3
Net Worth
30.32
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kunal Arora
Executive Director
Palki Arora
Executive Director
Rupesh
Non Executive Director
Divya
Independent Director
Bhupesh
Independent Director
Prabir Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Jain.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Paramount Dye Tec Ltd
Summary
Paramount Dye Tec Limited was initially established as Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Paramount Dye Tec pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 03, 2014, effective from January 01, 2014. Paramount Dye Tec was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name and style of Paramount Dye Tec Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated January 04, 2024.Paramount Dye Tec Limited is a Ludhiana, Punjab-based company, specializing in manufacturing of yarns by recycling waste synthetic fiber (recycling synthetic waste), serving the B2B segment of the textile industry. It offer diverse products including synthetic fiber and yarns which includes acrylic yarn, polyester yarn, nylon yarn, wool yarn, hand-knitting yarn and acrylic blend yarn with quality, finer impact, and lasting excellence. It utilize synthetic waste fibers as primary raw material, transforming them into quality yarn. The Company operate from manufacturing facility located in Village Mangarh & Village Koom Khurd, in Punjab. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified organization.Since incorporation in year 2014, the Company focused on manufacturing and trading basic fibers for products such as cushions, blankets, carpets, and mats. It began recycling synthetic waste to make recycled fibers in 2022-23. It used these recycled fibe
Read More
The Paramount Dye Tec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd is ₹60.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd is 4.14 and 1.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramount Dye Tec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd is ₹68.1 and ₹109.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -18.73% and 1 Month at 8.07%.
