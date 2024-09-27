iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd Share Price

87
(2.90%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open82.75
  • Day's High87
  • 52 Wk High109.9
  • Prev. Close84.55
  • Day's Low82.65
  • 52 Wk Low 68.1
  • Turnover (lac)10.44
  • P/E4.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.08
  • EPS20.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.4
  • Div. Yield0
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

82.75

Prev. Close

84.55

Turnover(Lac.)

10.44

Day's High

87

Day's Low

82.65

52 Week's High

109.9

52 Week's Low

68.1

Book Value

89.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.4

P/E

4.14

EPS

20.4

Divi. Yield

0

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:39 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.98%

Non-Promoter- 14.05%

Institutions: 14.05%

Non-Institutions: 20.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.02

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

30.3

Net Worth

30.32

Minority Interest

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paramount Dye Tec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kunal Arora

Executive Director

Palki Arora

Executive Director

Rupesh

Non Executive Director

Divya

Independent Director

Bhupesh

Independent Director

Prabir Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Jain.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paramount Dye Tec Ltd

Summary

Paramount Dye Tec Limited was initially established as Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Paramount Dye Tec pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 03, 2014, effective from January 01, 2014. Paramount Dye Tec was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name and style of Paramount Dye Tec Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated January 04, 2024.Paramount Dye Tec Limited is a Ludhiana, Punjab-based company, specializing in manufacturing of yarns by recycling waste synthetic fiber (recycling synthetic waste), serving the B2B segment of the textile industry. It offer diverse products including synthetic fiber and yarns which includes acrylic yarn, polyester yarn, nylon yarn, wool yarn, hand-knitting yarn and acrylic blend yarn with quality, finer impact, and lasting excellence. It utilize synthetic waste fibers as primary raw material, transforming them into quality yarn. The Company operate from manufacturing facility located in Village Mangarh & Village Koom Khurd, in Punjab. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified organization.Since incorporation in year 2014, the Company focused on manufacturing and trading basic fibers for products such as cushions, blankets, carpets, and mats. It began recycling synthetic waste to make recycled fibers in 2022-23. It used these recycled fibe
Company FAQs

What is the Paramount Dye Tec Ltd share price today?

The Paramount Dye Tec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd is ₹60.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd is 4.14 and 1.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramount Dye Tec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd is ₹68.1 and ₹109.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd?

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -18.73% and 1 Month at 8.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.98 %
Institutions - 14.05 %
Public - 20.97 %

