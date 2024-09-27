Paramount Dye Tec Ltd Summary

Paramount Dye Tec Limited was initially established as Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Paramount Dye Tec pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 03, 2014, effective from January 01, 2014. Paramount Dye Tec was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name and style of Paramount Dye Tec Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated January 04, 2024.Paramount Dye Tec Limited is a Ludhiana, Punjab-based company, specializing in manufacturing of yarns by recycling waste synthetic fiber (recycling synthetic waste), serving the B2B segment of the textile industry. It offer diverse products including synthetic fiber and yarns which includes acrylic yarn, polyester yarn, nylon yarn, wool yarn, hand-knitting yarn and acrylic blend yarn with quality, finer impact, and lasting excellence. It utilize synthetic waste fibers as primary raw material, transforming them into quality yarn. The Company operate from manufacturing facility located in Village Mangarh & Village Koom Khurd, in Punjab. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified organization.Since incorporation in year 2014, the Company focused on manufacturing and trading basic fibers for products such as cushions, blankets, carpets, and mats. It began recycling synthetic waste to make recycled fibers in 2022-23. It used these recycled fibers to manufacture yarn, the quality of which was at par with the yarns manufactured from the virgin fibers. It set up a spinning unit to use the fibers from the recycling plant. The yarns manufactured from recycled synthetic fibers were further used in production of thermal wear,undergarments, and clothing etc.The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 24,30,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.