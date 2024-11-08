PARAMOUNT DYE TEC LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Paramount Dye Tec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting Intimation. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) Paramount Dye Tec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)