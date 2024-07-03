Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹192
Prev. Close₹193.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,643.9
Day's High₹193
Day's Low₹178
52 Week's High₹256.4
52 Week's Low₹134.1
Book Value₹109.14
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,698.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.62
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.83
41.83
41.31
41.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,804.4
-1,315.47
-799.75
-237.24
Net Worth
1,846.23
-1,273.64
-758.44
-195.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,000.92
1,193.42
1,894.62
2,662.32
yoy growth (%)
67.66
-37.01
-28.83
38.39
Raw materials
-1,168.44
-595.58
-1,076.63
-1,144.82
As % of sales
58.39
49.9
56.82
43
Employee costs
-62.72
-60.33
-89.85
-87.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-301.34
-564.32
-209.07
190.44
Depreciation
-32.78
-33.72
-33.11
-29.88
Tax paid
73.92
37.44
536.94
-2.78
Working capital
-246.95
-329.45
896.85
1,133.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.66
-37.01
-28.83
38.39
Op profit growth
488.78
-92.22
-43.63
110.46
EBIT growth
825.05
-93.01
-42.82
90.04
Net profit growth
-1.84
-243.07
852.83
-123.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,688.48
2,673.73
2,000.92
1,193.42
1,894.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,688.48
2,673.73
2,000.92
1,193.42
1,894.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,057.02
102.54
105.43
90.28
51.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nusli N Wadia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ness N Wadia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Minnie Bodhanwala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keki M Elavia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunil S Lalbhai
Independent Director
Rajesh Batra
Independent Director
Chandra Iyengar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjive Arora
Non Executive Director
Venkataraman Natarajan
Non Executive Director
Varun Berry
Independent Director
Sujal Shah
Independent Director
Srinivasan Vishvanathan
Additional Director
Y S P Thorat
Additional Director
Jeh Wadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
Summary
The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, established by Nowrosjee Wadia on 23rd August, 1879 is the flagship company of the Wadia Group, engaged primarily in the business of Real Estate Development, Polyester Staple Fibre and Retail. Stylish linens, towels, home furnishings, leisure clothing, kids wear and a whole blissful range of other products are now available across 350+ exclusive Bombay Dyeing Retail or 2000+ Multi-brand stores. All products come with Companys hallmark finish, great textures, detailed design to match the latest trends and fine quality which has been synonymous with Bombay Dyeing for over a century.In real estate development business, the Company enjoys the benefits of two large contiguous land parcels with clear titles, giving it a significant advantage over other real estate players. The two sites are strategically located and well connected with the commercial hub of Central Mumbai and equidistant from the commercial hubs of South Mumbai and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The plan is to develop these sites as mixed-use developments, comprising of residences, officesand luxury retail, with well-planned amenities and large open spaces.Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company is one of the six producers of Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) in the country with a market share of about 15%.The companys Bed, Bath & Coordinates retail business is operated under the Home & You brand. The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited is the flagship company of t
Read More
The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹179.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹3698.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd is 0 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹134.1 and ₹256.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.43%, 3 Years at 20.59%, 1 Year at 26.80%, 6 Month at -11.37%, 3 Month at -16.29% and 1 Month at -9.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.