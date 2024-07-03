iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Share Price

179.05
(-7.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

  • Open192
  • Day's High193
  • 52 Wk High256.4
  • Prev. Close193.94
  • Day's Low178
  • 52 Wk Low 134.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,643.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value109.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,698.01
  • Div. Yield0.62
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Corporate Action

15 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.73%

Foreign: 33.73%

Indian: 19.83%

Non-Promoter- 2.52%

Institutions: 2.52%

Non-Institutions: 43.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.83

41.83

41.31

41.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,804.4

-1,315.47

-799.75

-237.24

Net Worth

1,846.23

-1,273.64

-758.44

-195.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,000.92

1,193.42

1,894.62

2,662.32

yoy growth (%)

67.66

-37.01

-28.83

38.39

Raw materials

-1,168.44

-595.58

-1,076.63

-1,144.82

As % of sales

58.39

49.9

56.82

43

Employee costs

-62.72

-60.33

-89.85

-87.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-301.34

-564.32

-209.07

190.44

Depreciation

-32.78

-33.72

-33.11

-29.88

Tax paid

73.92

37.44

536.94

-2.78

Working capital

-246.95

-329.45

896.85

1,133.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.66

-37.01

-28.83

38.39

Op profit growth

488.78

-92.22

-43.63

110.46

EBIT growth

825.05

-93.01

-42.82

90.04

Net profit growth

-1.84

-243.07

852.83

-123.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,688.48

2,673.73

2,000.92

1,193.42

1,894.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,688.48

2,673.73

2,000.92

1,193.42

1,894.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4,057.02

102.54

105.43

90.28

51.02

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nusli N Wadia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ness N Wadia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Minnie Bodhanwala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keki M Elavia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunil S Lalbhai

Independent Director

Rajesh Batra

Independent Director

Chandra Iyengar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjive Arora

Non Executive Director

Venkataraman Natarajan

Non Executive Director

Varun Berry

Independent Director

Sujal Shah

Independent Director

Srinivasan Vishvanathan

Additional Director

Y S P Thorat

Additional Director

Jeh Wadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

Summary

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, established by Nowrosjee Wadia on 23rd August, 1879 is the flagship company of the Wadia Group, engaged primarily in the business of Real Estate Development, Polyester Staple Fibre and Retail. Stylish linens, towels, home furnishings, leisure clothing, kids wear and a whole blissful range of other products are now available across 350+ exclusive Bombay Dyeing Retail or 2000+ Multi-brand stores. All products come with Companys hallmark finish, great textures, detailed design to match the latest trends and fine quality which has been synonymous with Bombay Dyeing for over a century.In real estate development business, the Company enjoys the benefits of two large contiguous land parcels with clear titles, giving it a significant advantage over other real estate players. The two sites are strategically located and well connected with the commercial hub of Central Mumbai and equidistant from the commercial hubs of South Mumbai and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The plan is to develop these sites as mixed-use developments, comprising of residences, officesand luxury retail, with well-planned amenities and large open spaces.Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company is one of the six producers of Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) in the country with a market share of about 15%.The companys Bed, Bath & Coordinates retail business is operated under the Home & You brand. The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited is the flagship company of t
Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹179.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹3698.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd is 0 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹134.1 and ₹256.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd?

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.43%, 3 Years at 20.59%, 1 Year at 26.80%, 6 Month at -11.37%, 3 Month at -16.29% and 1 Month at -9.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.57 %
Institutions - 2.52 %
Public - 43.90 %

