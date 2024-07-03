Summary

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, established by Nowrosjee Wadia on 23rd August, 1879 is the flagship company of the Wadia Group, engaged primarily in the business of Real Estate Development, Polyester Staple Fibre and Retail. Stylish linens, towels, home furnishings, leisure clothing, kids wear and a whole blissful range of other products are now available across 350+ exclusive Bombay Dyeing Retail or 2000+ Multi-brand stores. All products come with Companys hallmark finish, great textures, detailed design to match the latest trends and fine quality which has been synonymous with Bombay Dyeing for over a century.In real estate development business, the Company enjoys the benefits of two large contiguous land parcels with clear titles, giving it a significant advantage over other real estate players. The two sites are strategically located and well connected with the commercial hub of Central Mumbai and equidistant from the commercial hubs of South Mumbai and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The plan is to develop these sites as mixed-use developments, comprising of residences, officesand luxury retail, with well-planned amenities and large open spaces.Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company is one of the six producers of Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) in the country with a market share of about 15%.The companys Bed, Bath & Coordinates retail business is operated under the Home & You brand. The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited is the flagship company of t

