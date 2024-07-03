Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
831.6
749.87
938.61
1,322.14
1,351.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
831.6
749.87
938.61
1,322.14
1,351.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
553.85
3,968.79
88.23
26.93
75.61
Total Income
1,385.45
4,718.66
1,026.84
1,349.07
1,427.2
Total Expenditure
861.45
817.94
919.76
1,377.94
1,330.73
PBIDT
524
3,900.72
107.08
-28.87
96.47
Interest
13.28
63.6
262.75
273.56
249.39
PBDT
510.72
3,837.12
-155.67
-302.43
-152.92
Depreciation
16.36
15.58
15.76
17.38
15.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
68.85
107.47
0
0.19
0
Deferred Tax
16.95
593.64
0.37
26.87
1.02
Reported Profit After Tax
408.56
3,120.43
-171.8
-346.87
-169.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
408.56
3,120.43
-171.8
-346.86
-169.84
Extra-ordinary Items
416.2
3,880.55
65.2
-0.26
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.63
-760.12
-237
-346.6
-169.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.78
151.07
-8.32
0
-8.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.31
41.31
41.31
41.31
41.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
63.01
520.18
11.4
-2.18
7.13
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
49.12
416.12
-18.3
-26.23
-12.56
