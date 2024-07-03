iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

177.75
(-4.76%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

831.6

749.87

938.61

1,322.14

1,351.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

831.6

749.87

938.61

1,322.14

1,351.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

553.85

3,968.79

88.23

26.93

75.61

Total Income

1,385.45

4,718.66

1,026.84

1,349.07

1,427.2

Total Expenditure

861.45

817.94

919.76

1,377.94

1,330.73

PBIDT

524

3,900.72

107.08

-28.87

96.47

Interest

13.28

63.6

262.75

273.56

249.39

PBDT

510.72

3,837.12

-155.67

-302.43

-152.92

Depreciation

16.36

15.58

15.76

17.38

15.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

68.85

107.47

0

0.19

0

Deferred Tax

16.95

593.64

0.37

26.87

1.02

Reported Profit After Tax

408.56

3,120.43

-171.8

-346.87

-169.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

408.56

3,120.43

-171.8

-346.86

-169.84

Extra-ordinary Items

416.2

3,880.55

65.2

-0.26

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.63

-760.12

-237

-346.6

-169.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.78

151.07

-8.32

0

-8.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.31

41.31

41.31

41.31

41.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

63.01

520.18

11.4

-2.18

7.13

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

49.12

416.12

-18.3

-26.23

-12.56

