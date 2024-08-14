Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.83
41.83
41.31
41.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,804.4
-1,315.47
-799.75
-237.24
Net Worth
1,846.23
-1,273.64
-758.44
-195.93
Minority Interest
Debt
2.75
3,642.04
4,441.75
4,172.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
61
65.91
69.07
73.25
Total Liabilities
1,909.98
2,434.31
3,752.38
4,049.51
Fixed Assets
588.42
442.53
466.61
489.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
746.12
193.27
366.3
472.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
75.19
681.65
712.13
641.23
Networking Capital
22.05
932.34
1,740.34
2,212.48
Inventories
244.88
1,098.07
1,814.53
2,043.14
Inventory Days
330.99
624.88
Sundry Debtors
52.07
266.65
294.9
654.17
Debtor Days
53.79
200.07
Other Current Assets
434.51
191.3
176.2
176.11
Sundry Creditors
-358.79
-363.03
-335.29
-384.55
Creditor Days
61.16
117.61
Other Current Liabilities
-350.62
-260.65
-210
-276.39
Cash
478.2
184.52
467
234.09
Total Assets
1,909.98
2,434.31
3,752.38
4,049.51
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.