Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-301.34
-564.32
-209.07
190.44
Depreciation
-32.78
-33.72
-33.11
-29.88
Tax paid
73.92
37.44
536.94
-2.78
Working capital
-246.95
-329.45
896.85
1,133.78
Other operating items
Operating
-507.15
-890.05
1,191.61
1,291.56
Capital expenditure
9.07
-6.81
23.79
12.29
Free cash flow
-498.08
-896.86
1,215.4
1,303.85
Equity raised
-576.54
249.71
285.32
875.15
Investing
-106.37
96.24
-573.81
176.91
Financing
2,067.98
1,183.72
2,202.14
1,790.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
20.65
Net in cash
886.99
632.81
3,129.05
4,167.03
