Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

179.05
(-7.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Bombay Dyeing FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-301.34

-564.32

-209.07

190.44

Depreciation

-32.78

-33.72

-33.11

-29.88

Tax paid

73.92

37.44

536.94

-2.78

Working capital

-246.95

-329.45

896.85

1,133.78

Other operating items

Operating

-507.15

-890.05

1,191.61

1,291.56

Capital expenditure

9.07

-6.81

23.79

12.29

Free cash flow

-498.08

-896.86

1,215.4

1,303.85

Equity raised

-576.54

249.71

285.32

875.15

Investing

-106.37

96.24

-573.81

176.91

Financing

2,067.98

1,183.72

2,202.14

1,790.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

20.65

Net in cash

886.99

632.81

3,129.05

4,167.03

