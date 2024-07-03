Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
380.63
450.97
380.65
369.22
440.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
380.63
450.97
380.65
369.22
440.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
531.65
22.2
71
3,897.79
81.91
Total Income
912.28
473.17
451.65
4,267.01
522.51
Total Expenditure
422.43
439.02
424.51
393.43
425.11
PBIDT
489.85
34.15
27.14
3,873.58
97.4
Interest
7.7
5.58
5.19
58.41
148.11
PBDT
482.15
28.57
21.95
3,815.17
-50.71
Depreciation
8.27
8.09
7.79
7.79
7.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
68.85
0
-50.18
157.65
0
Deferred Tax
12.01
4.94
-2.12
595.76
-6.61
Reported Profit After Tax
393.02
15.54
66.46
3,053.97
-51.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
393.02
15.54
66.46
3,053.97
-51.99
Extra-ordinary Items
421.14
0
0.01
3,127.13
65.34
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-28.12
15.54
66.45
-73.16
-117.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.03
0.75
3.22
147.87
-2.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.31
41.31
41.31
41.31
41.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
128.69
7.57
7.12
1,049.12
22.1
PBDTM(%)
126.67
6.33
5.76
1,033.3
-11.5
PATM(%)
103.25
3.44
17.45
827.14
-11.79
