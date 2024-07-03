iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

177.75
(-4.76%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,307.83

2,003.56

1,402.91

694.47

1,581.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,307.83

2,003.56

1,402.91

694.47

1,581.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3,986.02

81.93

95.29

81.45

45.97

Total Income

5,293.85

2,085.49

1,498.2

775.92

1,627.49

Total Expenditure

1,313.19

1,943.18

1,555.34

716.26

1,225.67

PBIDT

3,980.66

142.31

-57.14

59.66

401.82

Interest

321.16

388.03

414.86

437.84

414.97

PBDT

3,659.5

-245.72

-472

-378.18

-13.15

Depreciation

23.55

23.88

24.86

24.95

24.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

157.65

0

0

-0.09

-15.79

Deferred Tax

596.13

1.02

-78.28

-100.65

-301.14

Reported Profit After Tax

2,882.17

-270.62

-418.58

-302.39

279.24

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,882.16

-270.61

-418.58

-302.38

279.27

Extra-ordinary Items

3,192.1

-0.26

-232.57

57.78

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-309.94

-270.35

-186.01

-360.16

279.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

139.55

-13.09

-20.27

-14.64

13.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.31

41.31

41.31

41.31

41.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

304.37

7.1

-4.07

8.59

25.4

PBDTM(%)

279.81

-12.26

-33.64

-54.45

-0.83

PATM(%)

220.37

-13.5

-29.83

-43.54

17.65


