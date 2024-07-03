Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,307.83
2,003.56
1,402.91
694.47
1,581.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,307.83
2,003.56
1,402.91
694.47
1,581.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3,986.02
81.93
95.29
81.45
45.97
Total Income
5,293.85
2,085.49
1,498.2
775.92
1,627.49
Total Expenditure
1,313.19
1,943.18
1,555.34
716.26
1,225.67
PBIDT
3,980.66
142.31
-57.14
59.66
401.82
Interest
321.16
388.03
414.86
437.84
414.97
PBDT
3,659.5
-245.72
-472
-378.18
-13.15
Depreciation
23.55
23.88
24.86
24.95
24.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
157.65
0
0
-0.09
-15.79
Deferred Tax
596.13
1.02
-78.28
-100.65
-301.14
Reported Profit After Tax
2,882.17
-270.62
-418.58
-302.39
279.24
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,882.16
-270.61
-418.58
-302.38
279.27
Extra-ordinary Items
3,192.1
-0.26
-232.57
57.78
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-309.94
-270.35
-186.01
-360.16
279.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
139.55
-13.09
-20.27
-14.64
13.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.31
41.31
41.31
41.31
41.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
304.37
7.1
-4.07
8.59
25.4
PBDTM(%)
279.81
-12.26
-33.64
-54.45
-0.83
PATM(%)
220.37
-13.5
-29.83
-43.54
17.65
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.