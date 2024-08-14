Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
33.73%
33.73%
33.73%
33.73%
33.73%
Indian
19.83%
19.83%
19.83%
19.83%
19.83%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.52%
2.17%
3.36%
2.24%
2.51%
Non-Institutions
43.9%
44.25%
43.05%
44.17%
43.88%
Total Non-Promoter
46.42%
46.42%
46.42%
46.42%
46.4%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0.01%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
