Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Shareholding Pattern

166.43
(-3.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

33.73%

33.73%

33.73%

33.73%

33.73%

Indian

19.83%

19.83%

19.83%

19.83%

19.83%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

2.52%

2.17%

3.36%

2.24%

2.51%

Non-Institutions

43.9%

44.25%

43.05%

44.17%

43.88%

Total Non-Promoter

46.42%

46.42%

46.42%

46.42%

46.4%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0.01%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.73%

Foreign: 33.73%

Indian: 19.83%

Non-Promoter- 2.52%

Institutions: 2.52%

Non-Institutions: 43.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

