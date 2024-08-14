Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,000.92
1,193.42
1,894.62
2,662.32
yoy growth (%)
67.66
-37.01
-28.83
38.39
Raw materials
-1,168.44
-595.58
-1,076.63
-1,144.82
As % of sales
58.39
49.9
56.82
43
Employee costs
-62.72
-60.33
-89.85
-87.31
As % of sales
3.13
5.05
4.74
3.27
Other costs
-619.62
-512.01
-400.32
-848.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.96
42.9
21.12
31.87
Operating profit
150.14
25.5
327.82
581.58
OPM
7.5
2.13
17.3
21.84
Depreciation
-32.78
-33.72
-33.11
-29.88
Interest expense
-524
-588.39
-553.82
-412.51
Other income
105.3
32.29
50.04
51.25
Profit before tax
-301.34
-564.32
-209.07
190.44
Taxes
73.92
37.44
536.94
-2.78
Tax rate
-24.53
-6.63
-256.82
-1.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-227.42
-526.88
327.87
187.66
Exceptional items
-233.03
57.78
0
-153.25
Net profit
-460.45
-469.1
327.87
34.41
yoy growth (%)
-1.84
-243.07
852.83
-123.21
NPM
-23.01
-39.3
17.3
1.29
