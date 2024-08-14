iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

186.63
(4.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,000.92

1,193.42

1,894.62

2,662.32

yoy growth (%)

67.66

-37.01

-28.83

38.39

Raw materials

-1,168.44

-595.58

-1,076.63

-1,144.82

As % of sales

58.39

49.9

56.82

43

Employee costs

-62.72

-60.33

-89.85

-87.31

As % of sales

3.13

5.05

4.74

3.27

Other costs

-619.62

-512.01

-400.32

-848.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.96

42.9

21.12

31.87

Operating profit

150.14

25.5

327.82

581.58

OPM

7.5

2.13

17.3

21.84

Depreciation

-32.78

-33.72

-33.11

-29.88

Interest expense

-524

-588.39

-553.82

-412.51

Other income

105.3

32.29

50.04

51.25

Profit before tax

-301.34

-564.32

-209.07

190.44

Taxes

73.92

37.44

536.94

-2.78

Tax rate

-24.53

-6.63

-256.82

-1.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-227.42

-526.88

327.87

187.66

Exceptional items

-233.03

57.78

0

-153.25

Net profit

-460.45

-469.1

327.87

34.41

yoy growth (%)

-1.84

-243.07

852.83

-123.21

NPM

-23.01

-39.3

17.3

1.29

Bombay Dyeing : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.