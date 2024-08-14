Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.66
-37.01
-28.83
38.39
Op profit growth
488.78
-92.22
-43.63
110.46
EBIT growth
825.05
-93.01
-42.82
90.04
Net profit growth
-1.87
-243.09
831.86
-127.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.5
2.13
17.3
21.84
EBIT margin
11.12
2.01
18.19
22.64
Net profit margin
-23
-39.3
17.3
1.32
RoCE
5.7
0.57
8.91
19.09
RoNW
25.6
288.51
22.64
1.81
RoA
-2.94
-2.81
2.12
0.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-22.29
-22.71
15.87
1.7
Dividend per share
0
0
0.2
1
Cash EPS
-23.87
-24.34
14.26
0.25
Book value per share
-35.37
-8.14
4.2
30.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.41
-3.08
2.88
140.79
P/CEPS
-4.12
-2.88
3.2
932.71
P/B
-2.78
-8.61
10.88
7.76
EV/EBIDTA
23.51
93.19
13.36
12.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
58.7
Tax payout
-24.53
-6.63
-256.82
-1.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.56
209.18
89.2
24
Inventory days
351.85
683.08
272.86
56.88
Creditor days
-70.98
-108.19
-76.75
-62.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.42
-0.04
-0.62
-1.46
Net debt / equity
-5.43
-23.4
47.23
4.19
Net debt / op. profit
26.46
154.38
12.52
4.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.39
-49.9
-56.82
-43
Employee costs
-3.13
-5.05
-4.74
-3.27
Other costs
-30.96
-42.9
-21.12
-31.87
