Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Key Ratios

168.11
(0.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.66

-37.01

-28.83

38.39

Op profit growth

488.78

-92.22

-43.63

110.46

EBIT growth

825.05

-93.01

-42.82

90.04

Net profit growth

-1.87

-243.09

831.86

-127.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.5

2.13

17.3

21.84

EBIT margin

11.12

2.01

18.19

22.64

Net profit margin

-23

-39.3

17.3

1.32

RoCE

5.7

0.57

8.91

19.09

RoNW

25.6

288.51

22.64

1.81

RoA

-2.94

-2.81

2.12

0.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-22.29

-22.71

15.87

1.7

Dividend per share

0

0

0.2

1

Cash EPS

-23.87

-24.34

14.26

0.25

Book value per share

-35.37

-8.14

4.2

30.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.41

-3.08

2.88

140.79

P/CEPS

-4.12

-2.88

3.2

932.71

P/B

-2.78

-8.61

10.88

7.76

EV/EBIDTA

23.51

93.19

13.36

12.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

58.7

Tax payout

-24.53

-6.63

-256.82

-1.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.56

209.18

89.2

24

Inventory days

351.85

683.08

272.86

56.88

Creditor days

-70.98

-108.19

-76.75

-62.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.42

-0.04

-0.62

-1.46

Net debt / equity

-5.43

-23.4

47.23

4.19

Net debt / op. profit

26.46

154.38

12.52

4.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.39

-49.9

-56.82

-43

Employee costs

-3.13

-5.05

-4.74

-3.27

Other costs

-30.96

-42.9

-21.12

-31.87

