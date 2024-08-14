Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited review reports (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 19th August, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Khiroda Jena, as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer (CFO & CRO) and as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 19th August, 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

BOMBAY DYEING & MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Outcome of The Board Meeting of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited Held on 28th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

BOMBAY DYEING & MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 6th May, 2024, have approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024