iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd Board Meeting

165.76
(3.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:58 AM

Bombay Dyeing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited review reports (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 19th August, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Khiroda Jena, as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer (CFO & CRO) and as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 19th August, 2024. Read less..
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
BOMBAY DYEING & MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Outcome of The Board Meeting of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited Held on 28th June, 2024.
Board Meeting6 May 202426 Apr 2024
BOMBAY DYEING & MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 6th May, 2024, have approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
BOMBAY DYEING & MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th February, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Bombay Dyeing: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.