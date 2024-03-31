To the Members of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 43(b) of the standalone financial statements, which describes the matter relating to the Order dated October 21, 2022, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), imposing, inter alia, penalties of Rs. 2.25 crore on the Company as also restraining the Company from accessing the securities market for a period of two years. As informed, the Company has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the said Order of the SEBI, and SAT has stayed the effect and operation of the said Order on November 10, 2022. The hearings on the subject matter were concluded. However, the Horfble Presiding Officer has retired and therefore this matter is required to be heard afresh before a newly constituted bench. Thus, in the given circumstances, considering the uncertainty related to the matters arising out of the SEBI Order and grant of stay by SAT for the effect and operation of the said Order, impact of this matter has not been given in these audited standalone financial statements of the Company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, for the year ended March 31, 2024 and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit Uncertain tax positions Direct and Indirect Taxes The Company has uncertain tax matters pending litigations under direct tax and various indirect tax laws. The litigation involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome based on which accounting treatment is given to the disputed amount. Our audit procedures included the following: These matters are considered to be key audit matter given the magnitude of potential outflow of economic resources and uncertainty of potential outcome. • Obtained details of uncertain tax position and gained understanding thereof; (Refer Notes 42 and 43 to the standalone financial statements) • Obtained details of completed tax assessments and also demands raised; • Read and analysed relevant communication with the authorities; • Considered the legal advice obtained by the management on possible outcome of the litigation; • Discussed with senior management and evaluated managements assumptions regarding provisions made; • Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets".

Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit Inventory Valuation The Companys inventories of Real Estate, Polyester and Retail/ Textile comprise of raw materials, work-in-progress, finished goods, stores, spares and catalysts, completed real estate units, real estate development work in progress and floor space index (FSI). Our audit procedures included the following: The inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value (NRV). NRV is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. The determination of NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the stage of completion of the inventory, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. • Understood and reviewed the managements process and methodology of using key assumptions for determination of NRV of inventories; Considering the significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories and since in assessment of NRV involve of significant judgements and assumptions, particularly for inventories of Real Estate, the same is considered a key audit matter. • Considered the valuation report of specialists, if used by the management to determine NRV; (Refer Note 2(j) to Material Accounting Policy Information and Note 12 to standalone financial statements) • Evaluated the design and operation of internal controls and its operating effectiveness controls over the preparation and update of NRV workings, including the Companys review of key estimates, such as estimated future selling prices and costs of completion for property development projects, on a test basis; • Compared NRV with recent sales or estimated selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs and evaluated the Companys judgement with regards to application of write-down of inventories, where required. • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management with respect to Inventories in compliance with the requirements of applicable Ind AS 2 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit Sale of land at Worli During the year, the Company has completed the sale of land parcel at Worli, Mumbai under Phase I and additional Floor Space Index (FSI) to Goisu Realty Private Limited by execution and registration of the Conveyance Deed, resulting in net gain of Rs. 3,883.30 crore on sale of Land at Worli and FSI. Our audit procedures, among others, included the following: Further, the Company entered into consent terms with Axis Bank Limited followed by conveyance deed entered into to sell a plot of land, resulting in net gain (after settlement costs) of Rs. 72.69 crore. • Obtained and read Agreements for Sell, consent terms and conveyance deed and any other related documents as also noting in the meetings of the Board of Directors. The transaction with Axis Bank Limited also required derecognition of building and other assets resulting on net loss of Rs. 10.12 crore. • Examined the calculation of gain recognised in accordance with the applicable Indian accounting standards and more particularly, in terms of Ind AS 16 on "Property, Plant and Equipment", Ind AS 115 on "Revenue from Contracts with Customers", Ind AS 109 on "Financial Instruments" and Ind AS 1 on "Presentation of Financial Statements". All the above items are disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Statement of Profit and Loss. • Considered accounting opinions obtained by the management from independent experts for timing of recording these transactions and their accounting treatment. Considering the nature of transactions of the above Exceptional Items, its complexities and quantum of amounts involved, the transactions of the sale of land parcel at Worli, Mumbai under Phase I and additional Floor Space Index (FSI) and transactions with Axis Bank Limited are considered as key audit matters. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 16, Ind AS 115, Ind AS 109 and Ind AS 1. (Refer Note 39 to standalone financial statements)

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act - Refer Note 46 to the standalone financial statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Notes 42 and 43 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as required under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 40(i) to the standalone financial statements);

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 40(j) to the standalone financial statements);

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether the same is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 being the first year of applicability of the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For BANSI S. MEHTA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.100991W PARESH H. CLERK Partner PLACE : Mumbai Membership No. 036148 DATED : May 6, 2024 UDIN : 24036148BKHAZH7116

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

a. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

c. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For BANSI S. MEHTA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.100991W PARESH H. CLERK Partner PLACE : Mumbai Membership No. 036148 DATED : May 6, 2024 UDIN : 24036148BKHAZH7116

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets, Investment Property and Non-current Assets held-for-sale.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. The management of the Company verifies PPE, Right-of-use assets, Investment Property and Non-current Assets-held-for-sale according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals. Pursuant to the programme, certain items of PPE have been verified by the management during the year, and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except in case of the following immovable properties:

Description of property Gross Carrying Value as at March 31, 2024 Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Neville House (Building on Leasehold Land) Rs. 1.94crore* Seal Investments Limited merged with the Company w.e.f. April 20, 2001 No 2000-01 Refer Note 40(b) to the standalone financial statements Commercial Office at Bengaluru (Owned) Rs. 0.30 Crore Scal Investments Limited merged with the Company w.e.f. April 20, 2001 No 2000-01 Refer Note 40(b) to the standalone financial statements

The amount represents the expenditure as capitalised in the books.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. a. Physical verification of inventories have been conducted by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals; and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters. (Refer Note 40(d) to the standalone financial statements).

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records by us,

a. A. The Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to its subsidiary and associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

B. The Company has only granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees as specified below :

Loans to employees Amount (Rs. in crore) Aggregate amount granted during the year 0.22 Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 0.09

b. The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans, as referred to (a) (B) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

d. Loans or advances in the nature of loans given in earlier years by the Company to its subsidiary of Rs 54.29 crores were overdue against which adequate provision has been made in earlier year/s.

e. No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company that have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans that are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has obtained a legal opinion that it can avail the exemption provided in Section 186 (11) of the Act and that by virtue of such exemption the provisions of Section 186 (except sub-section (1)), including the limits specified under Section 186 (2), of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Based on the legal opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, with respect to grant of loans, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided, if any. Further, as regards compliance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act, we report that according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records by us, the Company has not advanced any loan or given any guarantee or provided any security for loan taken by directors, etc. as specified under Section 185.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Sections 73 to 76, or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance and Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to deposit accepted by the Company from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as specified by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the products manufactured by the Company and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the said accounts and records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable, except the following :

Name of statute Nature of the dues Amount Rs. in crore Period to which the amount relates Property Tax Property Tax 10.92 2010-2023

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024 and the forum where the dispute is pending are given below:

Sr. No. Name of statute Nature of the dues Amount Rs. in crore Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Sales Tax and Value Added Tax Sales Tax 0.09 1999-2000 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal VAT 3.83 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals), Haryana VAT 3.83 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals), Haryana 2. The Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 0.55*(0.02) 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra GST 0.01 "(0.00) 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Karnataka GST 0.96 2018-2019 The Company is in the process of filing an appeal before Joint Commissioner of State Tax GST 132.38 2018-2019 The Company is in the process of filing an appeal before Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal-V) 3. The Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.65 *(0.65) 1987-1988 High Court Income Tax 4.76 *(4.76) 1989-1990 High Court Income Tax 0.27 *(0.27) 2010-2011 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 5.18 *(0.87) 2012-2013 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 5.65*(0.06) 2013-2014 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 7.50 2014-2015 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 8.12 2015-2016 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 8.33 2016-2017 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 5.67 2017-2018 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 122.66 *(38.06) 2017-2018 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 4. The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 1.90 *(0.95) 1989-2012 Deputy Commissioner of Customs 5. The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.22 *(0.06) 1989-1990 to 1995-1996 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals), Mumbai Excise Duty 0.62 * 1995-1996 to 1996-1997 Deputy Commissioner of Central Excise Excise Duty 0.03 1997-1998 Deputy Commissioner of Central Excise Excise Duty 0.36 1981-1985 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) Excise Duty 0.33 2004-2005 Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax-Raigad Excise Duty 0.49 2011-2014 Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax-Raigad Service Tax 0.58 2003-2004 to 20052006 Commissioner of Service Tax, Mumbai Tribunal Excise Duty 1.36*(0.14) 2006-2007 Commissioner of CGST Service Tax 1.65*(0.08) 2015-2016 to 2017-2018 Commissioner of Service Tax, Mumbai Tribunal 6. The Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958 Gram Panchayat Tax 1.21 2009-2010 to 2017-2018 High Court

* indicates amount deposited / adjusted under dispute A indicates amount below Rs. 1,00,000

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, no term loans have been obtained by the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year the Company has not taken any funds from an entity or person, on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

x. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit. We also draw attention to Note 43(b) to the standalone financial statements, which describes the matter arising from the Order dated October 21, 2022 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") against which the Company has filed an appeal before the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and has obtained a stay on operation of the said matter; considering the uncertainty related to the matters arising out of the SEBI Order and the grant of stay by SAT for the effect and operation of the said Order, impact of this matter has not been given in the standalone financial statements of the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a. As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company has two CICs as part of the Group both of which are not required to be registered as CIC with the Reserve Bank of India. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided to us is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and has incurred cash losses of 183.34 Crore in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Refer Note 40(a) to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, we report that since the Company has average net losses during the immediately preceding three financial years, it is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act and accordingly, any reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.