SectorTextiles
Open₹110
Prev. Close₹115
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.82
Day's High₹110
Day's Low₹110
52 Week's High₹138.6
52 Week's Low₹109.35
Book Value₹51.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.48
P/E88.71
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.41
4.41
4.41
4.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.07
17.53
16.32
15.17
Net Worth
22.48
21.94
20.73
19.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.66
44.92
43.04
43.26
yoy growth (%)
-11.71
4.37
-0.51
12.24
Raw materials
-28.57
-32.45
-33.65
-35.14
As % of sales
72.03
72.24
78.17
81.21
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.22
-1.14
-1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.12
2.15
1.62
1.2
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.6
-0.62
-0.56
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.62
-0.42
-0.41
Working capital
4.18
3.11
4.45
1.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.71
4.37
-0.51
12.24
Op profit growth
-9.45
23.1
13.77
15.1
EBIT growth
-8.21
28.28
13.45
20.34
Net profit growth
8.67
27.28
52.69
91.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Anil Kumar Narula
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Kumar Narula
Independent Director
Ashok Chandra Bajpai
Independent Director
Ramesh Chandra
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Parashar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinny Saxena
Independent Director
Avantika Mishra
Reports by Jet Knitwears Ltd
Summary
Jet Knitwear Limited was incorporated on April 02, 1969 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name as Jet Knitwears Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jet Knitwears Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2015. The Company was incorporated for the sole purpose of being one of the leading manufacturers ofCotton Hosiery products to deliver quality products.Over the years, the Company managed to establish a strong marketing workforce and a Distributor & Wholesalers network along withmore than 5000 retailers in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intimate garments for men, women and children such as vests, briefs, brassiere, panties, socks, T-shirts and casual wears. The company markets its products through its own brands like Lycot Australia, Jet, Jet Eco, Fresh-Long, Boski and Take- off. Various product manufactured by the Company are Vest, Underwear, including Boxers, Briefs & Trunks, Brassiere, Panties, Socks, T-shirts, Thermals, Lowers, etc. The Company caters to everyday range of comfortable Inner wear, Socks, T-shirts and Thermals which are available in superior cotton fabrics, vibrant styles and ideally suited for men and women. The Companys in-house facilities conjoined with the experience have enabled to develop and deliver breakthrough products that have helped to win the customers trust. This trust has made customers brand loyal to an extent wherei
Read More
The Jet Knitwears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Knitwears Ltd is ₹48.48 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jet Knitwears Ltd is 88.71 and 2.16 as of 18 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Knitwears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Knitwears Ltd is ₹109.35 and ₹138.6 as of 18 Dec ‘24
Jet Knitwears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.35%, 3 Years at 19.17%, 1 Year at -20.63%, 6 Month at -8.52%, 3 Month at -4.35% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
