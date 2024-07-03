Summary

Jet Knitwear Limited was incorporated on April 02, 1969 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name as Jet Knitwears Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jet Knitwears Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2015. The Company was incorporated for the sole purpose of being one of the leading manufacturers ofCotton Hosiery products to deliver quality products.Over the years, the Company managed to establish a strong marketing workforce and a Distributor & Wholesalers network along withmore than 5000 retailers in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intimate garments for men, women and children such as vests, briefs, brassiere, panties, socks, T-shirts and casual wears. The company markets its products through its own brands like Lycot Australia, Jet, Jet Eco, Fresh-Long, Boski and Take- off. Various product manufactured by the Company are Vest, Underwear, including Boxers, Briefs & Trunks, Brassiere, Panties, Socks, T-shirts, Thermals, Lowers, etc. The Company caters to everyday range of comfortable Inner wear, Socks, T-shirts and Thermals which are available in superior cotton fabrics, vibrant styles and ideally suited for men and women. The Companys in-house facilities conjoined with the experience have enabled to develop and deliver breakthrough products that have helped to win the customers trust. This trust has made customers brand loyal to an extent wherei

Read More