Jet Knitwears Ltd Share Price

110
(-4.35%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open110
  • Day's High110
  • 52 Wk High138.6
  • Prev. Close115
  • Day's Low110
  • 52 Wk Low 109.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.82
  • P/E88.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.14
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jet Knitwears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

110

Prev. Close

115

Turnover(Lac.)

0.82

Day's High

110

Day's Low

110

52 Week's High

138.6

52 Week's Low

109.35

Book Value

51.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.48

P/E

88.71

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

Jet Knitwears Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Jet Knitwears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jet Knitwears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.20%

Non-Promoter- 31.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jet Knitwears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.41

4.41

4.41

4.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.07

17.53

16.32

15.17

Net Worth

22.48

21.94

20.73

19.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

39.66

44.92

43.04

43.26

yoy growth (%)

-11.71

4.37

-0.51

12.24

Raw materials

-28.57

-32.45

-33.65

-35.14

As % of sales

72.03

72.24

78.17

81.21

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.22

-1.14

-1.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.12

2.15

1.62

1.2

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.6

-0.62

-0.56

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.62

-0.42

-0.41

Working capital

4.18

3.11

4.45

1.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.71

4.37

-0.51

12.24

Op profit growth

-9.45

23.1

13.77

15.1

EBIT growth

-8.21

28.28

13.45

20.34

Net profit growth

8.67

27.28

52.69

91.55

No Record Found

Jet Knitwears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jet Knitwears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Anil Kumar Narula

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Kumar Narula

Independent Director

Ashok Chandra Bajpai

Independent Director

Ramesh Chandra

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Parashar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinny Saxena

Independent Director

Avantika Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jet Knitwears Ltd

Summary

Jet Knitwear Limited was incorporated on April 02, 1969 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name as Jet Knitwears Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jet Knitwears Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2015. The Company was incorporated for the sole purpose of being one of the leading manufacturers ofCotton Hosiery products to deliver quality products.Over the years, the Company managed to establish a strong marketing workforce and a Distributor & Wholesalers network along withmore than 5000 retailers in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intimate garments for men, women and children such as vests, briefs, brassiere, panties, socks, T-shirts and casual wears. The company markets its products through its own brands like Lycot Australia, Jet, Jet Eco, Fresh-Long, Boski and Take- off. Various product manufactured by the Company are Vest, Underwear, including Boxers, Briefs & Trunks, Brassiere, Panties, Socks, T-shirts, Thermals, Lowers, etc. The Company caters to everyday range of comfortable Inner wear, Socks, T-shirts and Thermals which are available in superior cotton fabrics, vibrant styles and ideally suited for men and women. The Companys in-house facilities conjoined with the experience have enabled to develop and deliver breakthrough products that have helped to win the customers trust. This trust has made customers brand loyal to an extent wherei
Company FAQs

What is the Jet Knitwears Ltd share price today?

The Jet Knitwears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Knitwears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Knitwears Ltd is ₹48.48 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jet Knitwears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jet Knitwears Ltd is 88.71 and 2.16 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jet Knitwears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Knitwears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Knitwears Ltd is ₹109.35 and ₹138.6 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jet Knitwears Ltd?

Jet Knitwears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.35%, 3 Years at 19.17%, 1 Year at -20.63%, 6 Month at -8.52%, 3 Month at -4.35% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jet Knitwears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jet Knitwears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.79 %

