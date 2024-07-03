Jet Knitwears Ltd Summary

Jet Knitwear Limited was incorporated on April 02, 1969 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name as Jet Knitwears Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jet Knitwears Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 2015. The Company was incorporated for the sole purpose of being one of the leading manufacturers ofCotton Hosiery products to deliver quality products.Over the years, the Company managed to establish a strong marketing workforce and a Distributor & Wholesalers network along withmore than 5000 retailers in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intimate garments for men, women and children such as vests, briefs, brassiere, panties, socks, T-shirts and casual wears. The company markets its products through its own brands like Lycot Australia, Jet, Jet Eco, Fresh-Long, Boski and Take- off. Various product manufactured by the Company are Vest, Underwear, including Boxers, Briefs & Trunks, Brassiere, Panties, Socks, T-shirts, Thermals, Lowers, etc. The Company caters to everyday range of comfortable Inner wear, Socks, T-shirts and Thermals which are available in superior cotton fabrics, vibrant styles and ideally suited for men and women. The Companys in-house facilities conjoined with the experience have enabled to develop and deliver breakthrough products that have helped to win the customers trust. This trust has made customers brand loyal to an extent wherein generations of customers and consumers are associated with. The Companys strategy is to be a leader in the Hosiery Undergarments and Casual Wears by providing enhanced services, relationship and profitability. It provides quality services that exceeds the expectations of the esteemed customers. It build long relationships with clients and provide exceptional customer services by pursuing the businesses through innovation and advanced technology. The Company has developed dermatologist recommended, azo free dyed clothes targeted to adults and children with mild to severe skin allergies. This line includes latexfree, spandex-free, lycra-free, nylon-free and polyester-free cotton apparel. The Company approached the Capital Market with an Initial Public Offer of 10,83,000 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.22 Crore in October, 2016. The Company is having a strong network of a mix of dealers, wholesalers and retail sales depots. These retail sales depots serves the end consumer directly by giving them service over their counters. The new Brand of casual wear section, LYCOT AUSTRALIA CLOTHING launched is gradually gaining recognition in the market. The product is being marketed throughout the marketing field of the Company as well as on online platforms along with the other products. To support the future growth and give boost to clothing segment, the Company will add more items like shirts in future. The Company is trying efforts to expand markets in other states of the country to boost up sales.During the year 2018, the Company sold investments equal to 14.92% (2000 Equity Shares) held in the name in Associate Company, M/s. Jet Knit Indclus Private Limited, which was 33.5% (4500 equity shares) before such sale and the Company approved this Sale of Investments in the Board Meeting held on 16 February 2017. Hence, Jet Knit Indclus Private Limited ceased to be an Associate Company.Company launched new product of Jeans with the Brand LYCOT AUSTRALIA in 2018.