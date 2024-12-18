iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Knitwears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110
(-4.35%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Knitwears Ltd

Jet Knitwears FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.12

2.15

1.62

1.2

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.6

-0.62

-0.56

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.62

-0.42

-0.41

Working capital

4.18

3.11

4.45

1.67

Other operating items

Operating

5.31

4.03

5.02

1.89

Capital expenditure

0

0.94

0.98

0.62

Free cash flow

5.3

4.97

6

2.51

Equity raised

27.01

22.51

17.51

12.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.71

2.05

2.98

-0.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.03

29.53

26.5

14.05

