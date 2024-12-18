Jet Knitwears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.12
2.15
1.62
1.2
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.6
-0.62
-0.56
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.62
-0.42
-0.41
Working capital
4.18
3.11
4.45
1.67
Other operating items
Operating
5.31
4.03
5.02
1.89
Capital expenditure
0
0.94
0.98
0.62
Free cash flow
5.3
4.97
6
2.51
Equity raised
27.01
22.51
17.51
12.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.71
2.05
2.98
-0.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.03
29.53
26.5
14.05
