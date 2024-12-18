iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Knitwears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

110
(-4.35%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

39.66

44.92

43.04

43.26

yoy growth (%)

-11.71

4.37

-0.51

12.24

Raw materials

-28.57

-32.45

-33.65

-35.14

As % of sales

72.03

72.24

78.17

81.21

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.22

-1.14

-1.05

As % of sales

3.22

2.71

2.64

2.43

Other costs

-6.22

-7.28

-5.03

-4.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.69

16.22

11.7

9.81

Operating profit

3.58

3.95

3.21

2.82

OPM

9.03

8.81

7.47

6.53

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.6

-0.62

-0.56

Interest expense

-0.96

-1.2

-0.99

-1.1

Other income

0.02

0

0.02

0.04

Profit before tax

2.12

2.15

1.62

1.2

Taxes

-0.46

-0.62

-0.42

-0.41

Tax rate

-21.73

-28.98

-26.02

-34.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.66

1.52

1.2

0.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.66

1.52

1.2

0.78

yoy growth (%)

8.67

27.28

52.69

91.55

NPM

4.18

3.4

2.78

1.81

