|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.66
44.92
43.04
43.26
yoy growth (%)
-11.71
4.37
-0.51
12.24
Raw materials
-28.57
-32.45
-33.65
-35.14
As % of sales
72.03
72.24
78.17
81.21
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.22
-1.14
-1.05
As % of sales
3.22
2.71
2.64
2.43
Other costs
-6.22
-7.28
-5.03
-4.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.69
16.22
11.7
9.81
Operating profit
3.58
3.95
3.21
2.82
OPM
9.03
8.81
7.47
6.53
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.6
-0.62
-0.56
Interest expense
-0.96
-1.2
-0.99
-1.1
Other income
0.02
0
0.02
0.04
Profit before tax
2.12
2.15
1.62
1.2
Taxes
-0.46
-0.62
-0.42
-0.41
Tax rate
-21.73
-28.98
-26.02
-34.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.66
1.52
1.2
0.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.66
1.52
1.2
0.78
yoy growth (%)
8.67
27.28
52.69
91.55
NPM
4.18
3.4
2.78
1.81
