REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DISCLAIMER OF OPINION

We were engaged to audit the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jet Knitwears Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements of the company.

Because of the significance of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these standalone financial results.

BASIS FOR DISCLAIMER OF OPINION

The companys trade receivables (classified as unsecured and considered good by the management & Net of Provisions) are carried at Rs. 1567.69 lakhs, out of which Rs.911.25 lakhs are outstanding for a period more than six months, which is abnormally high as compared to the turnover of the company. Also out of the above, receivables of Rs. 128.81 lakhs are aged more than three years. The balances of these parties are subject to confirmation, and as per the management of the company are recoverable.

We draw attention to Note No. 1(D)(vii) of the Financial Statements, which describes a petition filed by a shareholder under Sections 241, 242, and 244 of the Companies Act, 2013, alleging oppression and mismanagement by the current Board of Directors. This petition is currently pending before the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench. The outcome of this matter is uncertain, and as stated in the said note, the management does not anticipate any impact on the Company at this time.

The companys records relating to the WIP stock are not commensurate with the magnitude of data involved, as more than 30 job workers and 4 different stages are engaged in the process. According to management, a system for data maintenance is currently under development.

Additionally, we have not verified the physical inventory and have relied upon the physical verification reports provided by the management in this behalf. The value of the total inventory is abnormally high compared to the turnover, and there is no proper record of the ageing of the inventory. As a result, non- moving or obsolete inventory could not be ascertained.

The company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility enabled throughout the year.

As a result of these matters, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments might have been found necessary in respect of recorded amount of Trade Receivables, Inventory, Contingent Liability and the elements making up the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw the attention towards the followings

Further, the company have been sanctioned a new Skill Development Project under Deen Dayal Upadhyay - Grameen Kaushalya Yojna (DDU GKY Scheme) of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) to train 1000 Candidates in projects (Rural Youth as defined in guidelines of DDU-GKY) with placement linkage by setting up a training/skill center at Majuli and Karimganj for the State of Assam.

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of this scheme. Amounts received and expanded under this scheme is subject to audit by a separate auditor, which financial statement and other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this scheme and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid scheme is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The result of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Substantial Movement of Stock upto production of Finished Goods

The company avails services of over thirty job workers and has inter dependent manufacturing facilities in two States in India. In addition, the company has several depots. The above entails substantial movement of raw material, semi-finished materials and finished goods from one location to another; and at any given point of time, the stocks (of various stages) belonging to the company may be found at several locations. The movement of stock is the key to the business and was therefore considered as one of the ‘Key Audit Matters. Verification of the internal controls with respect to inventory management and movement, recording of consumption, valuation of stocks as at the reporting date involved extensive verification procedures and called for making estimates and judgments.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

For the matter referred to above, our procedures included, among others, procedures of physical examination, end to end verification of stock transfers, other relevant documentation/correspondence, including post balance sheet date events, reports submitted to Banks and other authorities, assessing managements conclusions etc. in view of the laid down accounting and measurement principles.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The other information included in the annual report, are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

(A) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(B) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(i) Company has not complied with Rule 11(g), i.e. the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 1 under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Re: Jet Knitwears Limited, we report that:

(i) a. (A) As per information provided to us by the management of the company, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets, however the same has not been provided to us for the verification therefore we are unable to comment on the same. (B) As per information and explanations given to us, all the intangible assets have been completely amortized in the books of the company and as on the date of the financial statements the written down value of the same is zero.

b. The company has a regular programme for physical verification of all assets over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, it is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the immovable properties capitalized in the books of account of the company consists of Building which consists of Leasehold improvements only. No other immovable properties requiring title deed are capitalized in the books of account of the company.

d. The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-to-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at

March 31st 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the Rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. As explained to us, the inventory has been physically taken by the management during the year at all the factory and accompanying warehouses of the company. In our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management are appropriate. On the basis of the report of physical stock verification conducted by the Management of the company, we report that no discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed, and the minor discrepancies noticed on such verification were properly dealt with in the books of account.

b. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. On verification of the monthly stock (excluding stock of WIP) and book debt statements submitted by the Company to such banks/financial institutions with the books of account of the Company, we are of the opinion that the same contains minor differences only.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in subsidiary companies during the year.

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) parts (A) and (B) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) In Our opinion and according to the information and explanations given us, there is no non-compliance with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any public deposits. As per the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or Tribunal.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is notliable for maintenance of cost records u/s 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including investor education protection fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, & customs duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty, VAT, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the verification of the records of the company, the details of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as under:

Liability/Dispute Amount Period to which it relates Income Tax Department 1,00,617.38 Prior years Income Tax Department 870.84 2021-22 Income Tax Department 1,09,111.18 2023-24

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has applied term loans for the purposes for which the same were availed.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and hence reporting underclause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with Sections 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of sec 135 of Companys Act 2013 are not applicable to the company since the company does not meet the monetary thresholds as per the said section. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) Provisions of consolidated financial statements and group companies are not applicable in case of this company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 2(f) under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER SECTION 143(3)(I) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Jet Knitwears

Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information, and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note of Audit of International Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.