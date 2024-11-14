Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Jet Knitwears Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 03, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JET KNITWEARS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Jet Knitwears Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Jet Knitwears Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 09, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Jet Knitwears Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Jet Knitwears Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024