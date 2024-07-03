iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Ltd Share Price

33.71
(-1.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.18
  • Day's High34.25
  • 52 Wk High52.9
  • Prev. Close34.09
  • Day's Low33.54
  • 52 Wk Low 31.07
  • Turnover (lac)485.94
  • P/E53.3
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.41
  • EPS0.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,178.85
  • Div. Yield1.06
No Records Found

Trident Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

34.18

Prev. Close

34.09

Turnover(Lac.)

485.94

Day's High

34.25

Day's Low

33.54

52 Week's High

52.9

52 Week's Low

31.07

Book Value

7.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,178.85

P/E

53.3

EPS

0.64

Divi. Yield

1.06

Trident Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.36

Record Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

Trident Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trident Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.18%

Non-Promoter- 2.80%

Institutions: 2.80%

Non-Institutions: 22.75%

Custodian: 1.25%

Share Price

Trident Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

509.6

509.6

509.6

509.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,799.5

3,616.17

3,287.62

2,806.95

Net Worth

4,309.1

4,125.77

3,797.22

3,316.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,919.18

4,519.29

4,699.46

4,564.08

yoy growth (%)

53.1

-3.83

2.96

-1.15

Raw materials

-3,303.81

-2,025.28

-2,141.39

-2,292.26

As % of sales

47.74

44.81

45.56

50.22

Employee costs

-664.84

-577.54

-583.13

-520.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,091.68

418.54

421.21

391.8

Depreciation

-332.61

-336.45

-333.3

-404.03

Tax paid

-276.73

-99.41

-79.41

-128.06

Working capital

502.13

-61.22

-201.1

350.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.1

-3.83

2.96

-1.15

Op profit growth

83.44

-3.55

2.54

-7.43

EBIT growth

140.02

-7.79

4.31

-11.99

Net profit growth

135.71

1.15

29.59

-21.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,808.83

6,332.26

6,997.66

4,530.62

4,727.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,808.83

6,332.26

6,997.66

4,530.62

4,727.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

57.91

24.74

23.17

16.67

20.24

Trident Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trident Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajiv Dewan

Managing Director

Deepak Nanda

Independent Director

Usha Sangwan

Independent Director

Anthony De Sa

Independent Director

Rajeev Ahuja

Independent Director

RAJ KAMAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aravind Matta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trident Ltd

Summary

Trident Limited, a part of USD 3 billion Trident Group is headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company has evolved as a global textile player under the visionary leadership of its founder Chairman Mr Rajinder Gupta, a first generation entrepreneur. It is a leading manufacturer of Yarn, Bath Linen, Bed Linen, Paper, Chemicals and Captive Power. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Barnala, Punjab and Budni, Madhya Pradesh. Trident Limited (Formerly known Abhishek Industries Limited) was incorporated on April 18, 1990. Consequently, name of the Company changed from Abhishek Industries Limited to Trident Limited on April 18, 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of Textiles like Yarn, Terry Towels & Bedsheets and Paper & Chemicals.The companys Yarn plant which produces both cotton and acrylic yarn is located at Sanghera, Punjab. This unit was financed by the public issue in Oct. 1992. Its products are used in hosiery products, textiles, fabrics, etc. The company has an agreement with Sagatex International, UK, for marketing and exporting its cotton production upto 50%.The companys Second Unit i.e Unit II has an installed capacity of 43392 Spindles for manufacture of dyed cotton, melange, acrylic and blended yarn besides carded and combed cotton yarn. The Unit II project which has been divided into parts the first phase of 36288 Spindles has started commercial production from 1st July, 1999. The cost of project amounts to R
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Trident Ltd share price today?

The Trident Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Ltd is ₹17178.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trident Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trident Ltd is 53.3 and 4.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trident Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Ltd is ₹31.07 and ₹52.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trident Ltd?

Trident Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.46%, 3 Years at -14.14%, 1 Year at -10.05%, 6 Month at -11.18%, 3 Month at -5.09% and 1 Month at -0.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trident Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trident Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.19 %
Institutions - 2.81 %
Public - 22.75 %

