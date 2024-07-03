SectorTextiles
Open₹34.18
Prev. Close₹34.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹485.94
Day's High₹34.25
Day's Low₹33.54
52 Week's High₹52.9
52 Week's Low₹31.07
Book Value₹7.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,178.85
P/E53.3
EPS0.64
Divi. Yield1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
509.6
509.6
509.6
509.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,799.5
3,616.17
3,287.62
2,806.95
Net Worth
4,309.1
4,125.77
3,797.22
3,316.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,919.18
4,519.29
4,699.46
4,564.08
yoy growth (%)
53.1
-3.83
2.96
-1.15
Raw materials
-3,303.81
-2,025.28
-2,141.39
-2,292.26
As % of sales
47.74
44.81
45.56
50.22
Employee costs
-664.84
-577.54
-583.13
-520.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,091.68
418.54
421.21
391.8
Depreciation
-332.61
-336.45
-333.3
-404.03
Tax paid
-276.73
-99.41
-79.41
-128.06
Working capital
502.13
-61.22
-201.1
350.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.1
-3.83
2.96
-1.15
Op profit growth
83.44
-3.55
2.54
-7.43
EBIT growth
140.02
-7.79
4.31
-11.99
Net profit growth
135.71
1.15
29.59
-21.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,808.83
6,332.26
6,997.66
4,530.62
4,727.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,808.83
6,332.26
6,997.66
4,530.62
4,727.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.91
24.74
23.17
16.67
20.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajiv Dewan
Managing Director
Deepak Nanda
Independent Director
Usha Sangwan
Independent Director
Anthony De Sa
Independent Director
Rajeev Ahuja
Independent Director
RAJ KAMAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aravind Matta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Trident Limited, a part of USD 3 billion Trident Group is headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company has evolved as a global textile player under the visionary leadership of its founder Chairman Mr Rajinder Gupta, a first generation entrepreneur. It is a leading manufacturer of Yarn, Bath Linen, Bed Linen, Paper, Chemicals and Captive Power. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Barnala, Punjab and Budni, Madhya Pradesh. Trident Limited (Formerly known Abhishek Industries Limited) was incorporated on April 18, 1990. Consequently, name of the Company changed from Abhishek Industries Limited to Trident Limited on April 18, 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of Textiles like Yarn, Terry Towels & Bedsheets and Paper & Chemicals.The companys Yarn plant which produces both cotton and acrylic yarn is located at Sanghera, Punjab. This unit was financed by the public issue in Oct. 1992. Its products are used in hosiery products, textiles, fabrics, etc. The company has an agreement with Sagatex International, UK, for marketing and exporting its cotton production upto 50%.The companys Second Unit i.e Unit II has an installed capacity of 43392 Spindles for manufacture of dyed cotton, melange, acrylic and blended yarn besides carded and combed cotton yarn. The Unit II project which has been divided into parts the first phase of 36288 Spindles has started commercial production from 1st July, 1999. The cost of project amounts to R
Read More
The Trident Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Ltd is ₹17178.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trident Ltd is 53.3 and 4.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Ltd is ₹31.07 and ₹52.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trident Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.46%, 3 Years at -14.14%, 1 Year at -10.05%, 6 Month at -11.18%, 3 Month at -5.09% and 1 Month at -0.70%.
