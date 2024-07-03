Summary

Trident Limited, a part of USD 3 billion Trident Group is headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Company has evolved as a global textile player under the visionary leadership of its founder Chairman Mr Rajinder Gupta, a first generation entrepreneur. It is a leading manufacturer of Yarn, Bath Linen, Bed Linen, Paper, Chemicals and Captive Power. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Barnala, Punjab and Budni, Madhya Pradesh. Trident Limited (Formerly known Abhishek Industries Limited) was incorporated on April 18, 1990. Consequently, name of the Company changed from Abhishek Industries Limited to Trident Limited on April 18, 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of Textiles like Yarn, Terry Towels & Bedsheets and Paper & Chemicals.The companys Yarn plant which produces both cotton and acrylic yarn is located at Sanghera, Punjab. This unit was financed by the public issue in Oct. 1992. Its products are used in hosiery products, textiles, fabrics, etc. The company has an agreement with Sagatex International, UK, for marketing and exporting its cotton production upto 50%.The companys Second Unit i.e Unit II has an installed capacity of 43392 Spindles for manufacture of dyed cotton, melange, acrylic and blended yarn besides carded and combed cotton yarn. The Unit II project which has been divided into parts the first phase of 36288 Spindles has started commercial production from 1st July, 1999. The cost of project amounts to R

