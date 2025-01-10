Trident Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
509.6
509.6
509.6
509.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,799.5
3,616.17
3,287.62
2,806.95
Net Worth
4,309.1
4,125.77
3,797.22
3,316.55
Minority Interest
Debt
2,093.85
1,403.76
1,596.38
1,561.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
325.69
310.28
316.47
334.26
Total Liabilities
6,728.64
5,839.81
5,710.07
5,212.68
Fixed Assets
4,662.43
4,422.21
3,795.41
3,854.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
51.57
3.21
3.71
3.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.85
9.95
12.6
13.51
Networking Capital
1,471.8
1,052.8
1,624.96
1,228.8
Inventories
1,383.08
1,034.31
1,290.39
1,008.28
Inventory Days
68.07
81.43
Sundry Debtors
413.72
272.02
528.53
454.51
Debtor Days
27.88
36.7
Other Current Assets
484.48
629.82
539.31
321
Sundry Creditors
-546.01
-682.19
-505.57
-367.81
Creditor Days
26.66
29.7
Other Current Liabilities
-263.47
-201.16
-227.7
-187.18
Cash
526.99
351.64
273.39
112.32
Total Assets
6,728.64
5,839.81
5,710.07
5,212.68
