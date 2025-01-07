iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trident Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.73
(0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Trident Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,919.18

4,519.29

4,699.46

4,564.08

yoy growth (%)

53.1

-3.83

2.96

-1.15

Raw materials

-3,303.81

-2,025.28

-2,141.39

-2,292.26

As % of sales

47.74

44.81

45.56

50.22

Employee costs

-664.84

-577.54

-583.13

-520.46

As % of sales

9.6

12.77

12.4

11.4

Other costs

-1,462.86

-1,105.5

-1,134.12

-931.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.14

24.46

24.13

20.4

Operating profit

1,487.67

810.97

840.82

819.92

OPM

21.5

17.94

17.89

17.96

Depreciation

-332.61

-336.45

-333.3

-404.03

Interest expense

-85.72

-72

-110.8

-118.21

Other income

22.34

16.02

24.49

94.12

Profit before tax

1,091.68

418.54

421.21

391.8

Taxes

-276.73

-99.41

-79.41

-128.06

Tax rate

-25.34

-23.75

-18.85

-32.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

814.95

319.13

341.8

263.74

Exceptional items

0

26.61

0

0

Net profit

814.95

345.74

341.8

263.74

yoy growth (%)

135.71

1.15

29.59

-21.73

NPM

11.77

7.65

7.27

5.77

