|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,919.18
4,519.29
4,699.46
4,564.08
yoy growth (%)
53.1
-3.83
2.96
-1.15
Raw materials
-3,303.81
-2,025.28
-2,141.39
-2,292.26
As % of sales
47.74
44.81
45.56
50.22
Employee costs
-664.84
-577.54
-583.13
-520.46
As % of sales
9.6
12.77
12.4
11.4
Other costs
-1,462.86
-1,105.5
-1,134.12
-931.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.14
24.46
24.13
20.4
Operating profit
1,487.67
810.97
840.82
819.92
OPM
21.5
17.94
17.89
17.96
Depreciation
-332.61
-336.45
-333.3
-404.03
Interest expense
-85.72
-72
-110.8
-118.21
Other income
22.34
16.02
24.49
94.12
Profit before tax
1,091.68
418.54
421.21
391.8
Taxes
-276.73
-99.41
-79.41
-128.06
Tax rate
-25.34
-23.75
-18.85
-32.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
814.95
319.13
341.8
263.74
Exceptional items
0
26.61
0
0
Net profit
814.95
345.74
341.8
263.74
yoy growth (%)
135.71
1.15
29.59
-21.73
NPM
11.77
7.65
7.27
5.77
