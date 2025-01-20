Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.45
-4.16
3.73
-1.46
Op profit growth
83.84
-3.1
3.62
-7.48
EBIT growth
139.54
-6.29
5.01
-11.95
Net profit growth
173.9
-10.39
28.65
-21.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.61
18.15
17.95
17.97
EBIT margin
17.17
11.07
11.32
11.18
Net profit margin
11.91
6.71
7.18
5.79
RoCE
21.89
9.47
9.42
8.49
RoNW
5.81
2.39
2.95
2.4
RoA
3.79
1.43
1.49
1.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.64
0.6
0.68
5.35
Dividend per share
0.36
0.36
0.36
1.5
Cash EPS
0.98
-0.06
0.01
-2.74
Book value per share
7.54
6.53
5.92
53.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
32.4
23.41
6.25
1.11
P/CEPS
54.06
-220.57
360.36
-2.16
P/B
7.04
2.15
0.71
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
18.49
10.25
4.39
6.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
21.58
0
52.77
28.95
Tax payout
-25.33
-21.88
-19.15
-32.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.39
29.16
28.4
33.45
Inventory days
60.95
78.12
70.99
67.96
Creditor days
-29.35
-30.37
-19.97
-18.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.94
-6.95
-4.82
-4.31
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.43
0.54
0.96
Net debt / op. profit
0.86
1.75
1.94
3.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.78
-44.57
-45.47
-50.09
Employee costs
-9.56
-12.83
-12.45
-11.5
Other costs
-21.03
-24.43
-24.11
-20.42
