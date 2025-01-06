Trident Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,091.68
418.54
421.21
391.8
Depreciation
-332.61
-336.45
-333.3
-404.03
Tax paid
-276.73
-99.41
-79.41
-128.06
Working capital
502.13
-61.22
-201.1
350.55
Other operating items
Operating
984.47
-78.53
-192.6
210.26
Capital expenditure
246.83
431.17
461.33
-54.06
Free cash flow
1,231.31
352.63
268.73
156.19
Equity raised
5,459.55
4,918.51
4,482.88
4,211.52
Investing
-0.19
-75.17
-4.81
9.03
Financing
1,831.23
-351
-807.06
-51.59
Dividends paid
179.93
0
183.49
76.43
Net in cash
8,701.83
4,844.97
4,123.23
4,401.59
No Record Found
