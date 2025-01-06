iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Ltd Cash Flow Statement

32.58
(-4.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Trident FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,091.68

418.54

421.21

391.8

Depreciation

-332.61

-336.45

-333.3

-404.03

Tax paid

-276.73

-99.41

-79.41

-128.06

Working capital

502.13

-61.22

-201.1

350.55

Other operating items

Operating

984.47

-78.53

-192.6

210.26

Capital expenditure

246.83

431.17

461.33

-54.06

Free cash flow

1,231.31

352.63

268.73

156.19

Equity raised

5,459.55

4,918.51

4,482.88

4,211.52

Investing

-0.19

-75.17

-4.81

9.03

Financing

1,831.23

-351

-807.06

-51.59

Dividends paid

179.93

0

183.49

76.43

Net in cash

8,701.83

4,844.97

4,123.23

4,401.59

